Finnish Nurminen Logistics Plc acquires Swedish railway logistics company Essinge Rail AB and grows into a significant Nordic railway operator

HELSINKI, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Finnish logistics company, Nurminen Logistics Plc, acquires the Swedish railway logistics company Essinge Rail AB. With the acquisition, Nurminen Logistics will grow into a significant railway operator in the growing freight traffic between the Nordic countries and Continental Europe, serving Nordic and international companies in the industrial, technology and commercial sectors. The acquisition is part of Nurminen Logistics' profitable internationalization and growth strategy, which significantly expands the company's railway network and service offering in Europe. In addition, the acquisition will improve Nurminen's competitive position in the Swedish and Finnish market, and the company's rail transport services will become the most comprehensive in Northern Europe.

Better opportunities for companies to take advantage of low-emission rail transport between the Nordic countries and continental Europe

The demand for functional and low-emission rail logistics services is growing strongly due to the general strong increase in costs, increased environmental awareness in business operations and geopolitical tensions. There is a growing need and genuine demand for new functional transport routes in the market, not only from the perspective of business but also from the perspective of security of supply.

"Nurminen already has well-functioning and scheduled rail traffic in Sweden from Haparanda, Umeå and Sundsvall to Gothenburg, and now with the acquisition, this trunk traffic will be strengthened on new routes, which will open up even better opportunities for Finnish and Swedish companies to utilise low-emission rail transport in the Nordic countries and Central Europe. Our range of services to customers is growing and we offer a logistics pipeline from the Nordic countries all the way to Asia or America," says Olli Pohjanvirta, CEO of Nurminen Logistics.

Less than Container Load -service in Europe makes low-emission rail transport also available to smaller companies

Essinge Rail AB has an extensive Less than Container Load -service in Europe, which enables low-emission rail transport also for smaller shipments. A small importer or export company does not need to buy the entire container to get their goods on board the train, one pallet or even a few boxes are enough. In this way, environmentally friendly rail transport is available to an increasing number of smaller operators, which contributes to the companies' sustainable development goals.

"We believe that the user base of the railway service will grow to thousands of companies in the next few years," says CEO Pohjanvirta.

The acquired company, Essinge Rail, shares the same values as Nurminen, and both believe in efficient capital management without compromising responsibility. Essinge Rail has made long-term efforts to develop sustainability and achieved silver in the EcoVadis assessment.

"Logistics is one of the most significant sources of emissions for companies, which cannot fully control themselves. However, it is precisely reducing emissions in the supply chain that enables companies to multiply their positive climate impacts. In this work, we want to partner with our customers and help them transition to rail transport, which is the lowest-emission mode of freight transport. Our goal is to develop efficient supply chain solutions that promote competitiveness for our customers and that will last for future generations," says Pohjanvirta.

