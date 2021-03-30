Fineco offers access to CANDRIAM funds on its investing platform

LONDON, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FinecoBank today announces that funds from CANDRIAM are now available to Fineco customers via its investing platform.

CANDRIAM is a global multi-asset manager focused on sustainable and responsible investment It offers diversified investment solutions in fixed income, innovative thematic equities, absolute performance strategies, asset allocation and alternatives including real estate and private credit.

This new partnership means that CANDRIAM will join a range of other leading platform providers on Fineco's investing platform including Carmignac, Robeco, JP Morgan Asset Management, Fidelity Investments, Aberdeen Investments, M&G Investments, and Columbia Threadneedle Investments.

Paolo Di Grazia, deputy general manager, Fineco: "This collaboration strengthens our sustainable investing offering. ESG investing is rightfully becoming increasingly popular amongst our customers, and through our investing platform with its competitively priced fees, it could not be easier for people to invest in funds that can foster a more sustainable future for our planet."

Renato Guerriero, Chief Sales and Distribution Officer, CANDRIAM added: "We are delighted to partner with FinecoBank in the UK to extend our offering to their growing client base. CANDRIAM has long standing responsible investment credentials, we launched our first ESG strategy in 1996 and today we have one of the largest ESG offering available in Europe. We are fully committed to channelling capital for the common good. Since 2017,10 per cent of the management fees of CANDRIAM's Sustainable strategies support social inclusion projects and charities through our Institute for Sustainable Development. We are pleased to offer our innovative products to FinecoBank customers in the UK."

About FinecoBank

Launched in 2017 in UK, FinecoBank, the multi-currency bank and one of the most important FinTech banks in Europe, has built an integrated business model proposing customers its One-Stop-Solution: it offers from a single account banking, trading and investment services through innovative transactional platforms developed with proprietary technologies. Fineco represents a new way of banking, a smart way to invest money.

Fineco's mission is to simplify customers' lives when dealing with financial services, and has developed a very powerful yet user-friendly platform. Learn more about us on finecobank.co.uk.

About CANDRIAM

CANDRIAM stands for "Conviction AND Responsibility In Asset Management" and is a European multi-specialist asset manager with a 20-year track record. CANDRIAM manages around EUR 140 billion of assets under management[1] with a team of more than 600 professionals. It operates management offices in Luxembourg, Brussels, Paris, and London, and has client representatives in more than 20 countries throughout continental Europe, the United Kingdom, the United States and the Middle East. CANDRIAM offers investment solutions in several key areas: bonds, equities, absolute performance strategies, and asset allocation. CANDRIAM is also a pioneer and leader in sustainable investments with, since 1996, a broad and innovative range covering all its asset classes.

CANDRIAM is a New York Life Company. New York Life Investments[2] ranks among the world's largest asset managers[3].

For more information see: www.candriam.com.

Related Links

https://finecobank.co.uk



SOURCE Fineco Bank