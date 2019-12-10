Heir Hunters & Probate Researchers – Advice for Lawyers Issued

The sheer number of voluntary codes and regulatory regimes will ease the minds of solicitors and the public – the latter who must feel particularly reassured that the probate genealogists are genuine and not operating a scam. Finders International adheres to all these standards.

Getting your facts right

Over-reliance by solicitors, administrators or executors on family testimony, without independent verification to establish information about the devolution of an estate is often a big mistake. There are numerous cautionary tales for solicitors who accept without question the word of family members on who is or isn't related to the deceased and by what degree of kinship.

Finders International handled the case of an intestate estate of £400k, where the solicitor wanted a 'simple verification' that their client, an elderly lady, was the sole heir as her late brother's surviving beneficiary. However, research by Finders International uncovered that she had disowned her nephew years earlier, not recognising him as part of her family despite being lawfully entitled to half the estate.

Children, siblings and half-siblings have been overlooked over the years. Families lose touch or forget how many relatives they have. Children are born out of wedlock and adoptions occur.

Many administrators seem certain they have identified all beneficiaries and feel taking out insurance cover against any possible further claims is a waste of money. However, there are an increasing number of claims where no traditional documentation (such as birth certificates exists), and DNA evidence is increasing in frequency, making insurance cover more important than ever.

Professional standards

The table below is a list of professional standards available to probate research firms.

Self-regulation Professional Body / Association Notes Codes of Conduct, Ethics & Complaints Procedure. The International Association of Professional Probate Researchers www.iappr.org Open to all international probate research companies, subject to strict criteria. Primary Authority Partnership Any participating local authority trading standards dept. Vetted and approved firms feature on the government website: https://primary-authority.beis.gov.uk/par Strict qualifying criteria and standards. Codes of Conduct, Ethics & Complaints Procedure. The National Association of Licensed Paralegals www.nationalparalegals.co.uk Strict qualifying criteria and standards. Voluntary public facing reassurance Friends Against Scams is a National Trading Standards initiative, which aims to protect people from being victims of scams www.friendsagainstscams.org.uk Staff training required. Voluntary public facing reassurance Dementia Friends – many heirs to estates are elderly and awareness of dementia is important. www.dementiafriends.org.uk Staff training required. Voluntary public facing reassurance CRUSE bereavement care. News of a death can be upsetting. www.cruse.org.uk Staff training required.

Daniel Curran, Founder/MD of Finders International. 9/12/2019.

