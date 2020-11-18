Find Your Spark - Research From Explore Learning Shows Children Now Dream Of Being Doctors, Artists And YouTubers

SURREY, England, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New research from Explore Learning uncovers top 'when I grow up jobs' among children to help celebrate the launch of Disney and Pixar's Soul, streaming December 25 on Disney+.

One in five (20%) children changed their mind about their dream job in 2020 - with doctor, artist and YouTuber now topping the list of preferred roles, and care-focused roles replacing cheffing and acting.

That's according to new research from Explore Learning which explores the evolving career aspirations and passions of over 1,000 girls and boys between the ages of five and 15 and helps launch a range of Soul related online activities.

Dancer and teacher placed at positions four and five among those who changed their minds, followed by archaeologist and athlete. Dentist, footballer and TV presenter made up the remainder of the top ten.

When asked why they had reconsidered what they want to be when they grow up, over one in ten (13%) said it was because they now want a job that will help them make the world a better place. Others said they got better at an existing skill (15%) or met someone who did that job in real life (14%).

Following your passions in life is a key theme of Disney and Pixar's Soul, which this research celebrates ahead of its release on Disney+ on Christmas Day. In the film, lead character Joe encourages reluctant soul and human-in-waiting 22 to seek out her own passion for life.

The collaboration with Disney and Pixar's Soul features a bespoke online workshop on self-reflection and mentoring which does just that. It will also see Explore Learning host a range of related competitions and downloadable activities in the run up to Christmas.

Bill Mills, CEO of Explore Learning, said:

/"Disney and Pixar's Soul touches on a lot of themes that are particularly relevant this year, including the idea of making a positive contribution to the wider world. We see this reflected in our research, with one in five children changing their minds about their dream 'when I grow up' job and pivoting to a role that will benefit others. We have also worked hard to ensure these themes are reflected in the range of different activities that we are offering online."

To find out more, visit: https://www.explorelearning.co.uk/soul

