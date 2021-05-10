Finbourne deploys Taskize to resolve reconciliation issues

LONDON, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Finbourne integrates Taskize to deliver secure issue resolution to their clients.

Enables Finbourne LUSID™ users to resolve portfolio reconciliation issues across parties.

Enables efficient onboarding to Finbourne LUSID clients as part of their marketplace offering.

Cloud-based for ease of deployment.

Taskize, the leading provider of inter-company workflow to the financial services industry, has been chosen by Finbourne as a component of its award winning LUSID open investment platform.

Finbourne LUSID clients now benefit from streamlined counterparty issue resolution, Taskize's Smart Directory™ to efficiently resolve issues with the right people, and complete traceability.

Finbourne joins other leading firms using the Taskize network to deliver consolidated cross-party workflow, faster issue resolution, enhanced control, and improved auditability to their clients.

The capability is available to all Finbourne LUSID clients as part of their marketplace offering.

Thomas McHugh, co-founder and CEO of Finbourne said:

"For anyone considering their technology stack and new investment technology systems, being at the forefront of innovation is important. Finbourne is changing the way the industry manages and interacts with its data, simplifying the investment management processes and reducing integration challenges. We are constantly listening to our clients needs and using their feedback to drive which vendors we work with on our marketplace. This approach made Taskize the logical solution in our mission to streamline the exception-based reconciliation challenges faced by our mutual clients."

John O'Hara, co-founder and CEO of Taskize, said:

"The new normal is for our clients to meet business needs using best-of-breed cloud services whilst retaining control of their data. Taskize provides them with cloud-native exception management, workflow between counterparties, and an open architecture. We are delighted that Finbourne has chosen to use Taskize with its innovative LUSID investment platform. It joins the Taskize network which includes DTCC, Euroclear, LCH and leading sell-side and buy-side firms."

About Finbourne

FINBOURNE Technology was founded in 2016 with the mission to reduce the cost of investing and increase transparency for everyone. We are doing this with LUSID, our open cloud-based investment data management system which modernises the investment management process by solving the data management problem; and with Luminesce, our data virtualisation platform solving the issue of centralised and secure access to disparate data sources. Our solutions serve the entire investment management industry from start-up investment managers to global asset management institutions. The seven members of the founding team are all multi-year veterans of financial services technology. FINBOURNE clients rank among the top asset managers, hedge funds, and asset serving firms globally.

About Taskize

Taskize Limited is trusted by over 300 financial firms in 52 countries making it the leading provider of inter-company workflow to the Financial Services Industry. Taskize streamlines costly counterparty workflows across buy-sides, sell-sides, custodians, market infrastructures and Fintech providers, without risking data sovereignty. Founded by industry veterans with a record of open innovation, Taskize eliminates the inefficiency and insecurity of email, phone, and chat to provide everything needed to resolve operational issues securely and efficiently. Taskize is cloud-native, with an open architecture and bank-friendly terms leading to easy adoption and benefit realisation. Taskize is backed by Euroclear, a leading global provider of Financial Market Infrastructure services. Follow @Taskize on LinkedIn, or visit taskize.com to get started.

