Financial Times and Statista Recognize SysKit as Among Europe's Fastest-Growing Companies

CAMBRIDGE, England, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SysKit, a leading provider of SaaS platforms for managing Microsoft 365 environments, has been recognized as one of Europe's fastest-growing companies by Financial Times and Statista. The prestigious list honors businesses that have demonstrated significant revenue growth over three years.

Toni Frankola, CEO of SysKit, expressed his excitement, saying, "SysKit has experienced tremendous success over the past few years. We have been focused on scaling the company, and this accolade further proves we are moving in the right direction." He added, "Our key differentiators are dedication to building strong customer relations and providing the best product to secure and govern their M365 tenant. By doing that, we built a successful organization that earned its place on such a distinguished list."

The list ranking was based on the absolute growth rate and the calculation of the compound annual growth rate (CAGR). Financial and business experts from Financial Times and the German statistical company Statista analyzed data from tens of thousands of European organizations to create the list, making it a significant accomplishment for SysKit.

SysKit's flagship product, SysKit Point, is a highly scalable SaaS platform that provides deep visibility across multiple Microsoft workloads. The platform also helps users strengthen collaboration capabilities in Microsoft 365, ensuring companies get the most out of their investment in their IT environment.

This recognition from Financial Times comes only a few months after SysKit received a $9 million investment from British investment company Cade Hill Investments, further showcasing the success and growth of the company.

About SysKit:

SysKit specializes in developing a data management and governance SaaS platform for Microsoft 365 environments, addressing numerous challenges IT professionals and business users face daily. Gartner recently identified SysKit as a representative vendor in their Market Guide for SaaS Management Platforms, further emphasizing the company's capabilities and reputation in the industry. SysKit Point is available for a free trial.

