Financial Services Industry's Top Trending Markets - By The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per The Business Research Company's analysis, the global financial services market is poised for substantial growth, with projections indicating it will reach $37,484.37 billion by 2027, boasting a solid compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. This remarkable expansion is driven by a multitude of factors, including evolving consumer needs, technological advancements, and regulatory changes.



To navigate this dynamic and competitive landscape effectively, businesses require comprehensive insights and market intelligence. The Business Research Company (TBRC) offers invaluable reports in the financial services market, providing in-depth analysis of market trends, competitive landscapes, and emerging opportunities

View The Business Research Company's top eleven market reports in the financial services industry:

1. Open Banking Global Market Report 2023 https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/open-banking-global-market-report

The open banking market is anticipated to reach $62.37 billion by 2027, with an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.6%. This growth is significantly driven by the increasing adoption of online payment platforms, which is bolstering the expansion of the open banking sector.

2. Peer-to-Peer (P2P) Lending Global Market Report 2023 https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/peer-to-peer-p2p-lending-global-market-report

A prominent trend gaining traction in the peer-to-peer lending market is the rise of decentralized P2P mobile browsers. Leading companies in the peer-to-peer (P2P) lending sector are embracing decentralized P2P mobile browsers as a strategy to enhance their market presence and expand their market share.

3. Smart Card Global Market Report 2023 https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/smart-card-global-market-report

The smart card market is projected to reach $27.56 billion by 2027, with a notable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. This growth is expected to be greatly propelled by the increased demand for contactless payment solutions, which is a key driver for the smart card market.

4. Usage-Based Insurance Global Market Report 2023 https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/usage-based-insurance-global-market-report

The usage-based insurance market is anticipated to reach $166.88 billion by 2027, experiencing an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.2%. This growth is primarily driven by the expanding automobile industry, which is expected to be a key factor propelling the usage-based insurance market in the years ahead.

5. Business Travel Accident Insurance Global Market Report 2023 https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/business-travel-accident-insurance-global-market-report

The business travel accident insurance market is projected to reach $13.47 billion by 2027, with an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.2%. This growth is primarily driven by the significant increase in business travel, which is expected to be a major catalyst for the expansion of the business travel accident insurance market.

6. B2B Payments Global Market Report 2023 https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/b2b-payments-global-market-report

The global B2B payments market is projected to achieve a size of $1,603.00 billion by 2027, with a notable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. This growth is primarily attributed to the increasing volume of global trade, which is expected to be a significant driver for the B2B payments market in the foreseeable future.

7. Boiler Insurance Global Market Report 2023 https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/boiler-insurance-global-market-report

The global boiler insurance market is anticipated to reach $18.10 billion by 2027, experiencing a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.3%. This growth is primarily propelled by the rising incidents of explosions and associated damages within various industries, which is driving the demand for boiler insurance services.

8. Equity Indexed Life Insurance Global Market Report 2023 https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/equity-indexed-life-insurance-global-market-report

The global equity indexed life insurance market is projected to expand to $6.12 billion by 2027, with a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8%. This growth is primarily driven by the increasing availability of insurance products and services, which is expected to fuel the growth of the equity indexed life insurance market.

9. Microlending Global Market Report 2023 https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/microlending-global-market-report

The global microlending market is projected to attain a size of $304.87 billion by 2027, with a substantial compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3%. This growth is primarily attributed to the increasing demand for micro-lending services among end-users, including micro-enterprises and small enterprises, which is expected to be a key driver for the expansion of the microlending market in the foreseeable future.

10. Variable Life Insurance Global Market Report 2023 https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/variable-life-insurance-global-market-report

The global variable life insurance market is anticipated to achieve a size of $156.97 billion by 2027, with a moderate compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. This growth is primarily driven by the swift expansion of the broader insurance industry, which is expected to be a significant factor propelling the growth of the variable life insurance market.

11. Property & Casualty Reinsurance Global Market Report 2023 https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/property-and-casualty-reinsurance-global-market-report

The global property and casualty reinsurance market is projected to attain a size of $718.33 billion by 2027, experiencing a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%. This growth is primarily driven by the increasing incidence of natural calamities, which is expected to be a significant factor propelling the expansion of the property and casualty reinsurance market in the years ahead.

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 6500+ detailed industry reports, spanning over 3000+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1751581/tbrc_logo.jpg

SOURCE The Business Research Company