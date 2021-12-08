Financial Guarantee Market Size to Reach USD 71.93 Billion by 2030 at CAGR 9.6% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Financial Guarantee Market is Segmented by Product Type (Bank Guarantees, Documentary Letter of Credit, Standby Letter of Credit (SBLC), Receivables Financing, and Others), Enterprise Size (Small Enterprises, Medium-sized Enterprises, and Large Enterprises), and End User (Exporters and Importers). The report covers global opportunity analysis and industry forecasts from 2021 to 2030.

The global financial guarantee market size was valued at USD 28.70 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 71.93 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Major Factors Driving The Growth Of the Financial Guarantee Market are:

Increasing financial risk in business transactions is propelling the financial guarantee market forward. Businesses can recover losses due to deferred payments from creditors with the use of financial guarantees. Furthermore, by serving as an assurer, a financial guarantee decreases risk and mistrust between the seller and the buyer.

When banks examine and certify a company's financial viability, it gains credibility, which leads to more business opportunities. This feature is expected to drive the financial guarantee market growth.

Furthermore, with future technical improvements, the digitalization of banking operations for obtaining financial assurance will create a variety of growth potential. The banks' efficiency has grown as document verification and credit checks have been automated. Consumers have benefited from the automation of documentation procedures because it has reduced loan application delays and made the process more convenient. As a result, financial guarantee market players are projected to benefit from significant growth potential.

Trends Influencing The Growth Of The Financial Guarantee Market:

The financial guarantee lowers the financial risk in a business transaction. It promotes the seller/beneficiaries to build their business on a credit basis because of the low risk. When banks examine and certify a company's financial viability, it gains credibility, which leads to more business opportunities. The guarantee usually necessitates less paperwork and is processed swiftly by banks (if all the documents are submitted). As a result of these benefits, the Financial Guarantee market is likely to increase during the forecast period.

Increased import and export activity in developing countries are likely to bring up new opportunities for market expansion. Many countries import consumer goods, motor cars and components, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial machinery, industrial chemicals, and plastic and rubber materials. In addition, many countries export crude oil, vehicles, and gold. These things are in high demand, and it is projected that this trend will continue in the following years. As a result of the increase in import and export activities, the financial guarantee market is likely to grow, as more buyers and sellers seek financial guarantees from banks.

Banks frequently charge cheap rates for financial guarantees, which is beneficial to small firms. As a result, it enables SMEs to make use of more capital, thus boosting financial guarantees market growth. Furthermore, the requirement for less documentation for a financial guarantee has made it easier for SMEs to obtain loans. Financial guarantees help SMEs retain a good credit score so that they can obtain larger loans in the future. As a result, SMEs gain from the use of financial guarantees in a variety of ways. As a result, the financial guarantee market is growing due to the increased acceptance of financial guarantees by SMEs.

Financial Guarantee Market Share Analysis

The importer's segment dominated the financial guarantee market in 2020, and it is expected to continue to do so throughout the forecast period. This is due to the fact that importers are increasingly engaging in large-scale deals that require complex processes, such as importing large quantities of commodities from multiple nations.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific would exhibit the highest CAGR of 12.0% during 2021-2030.

The process of digitalized financial guarantee with the use of various technologies such as optical character recognition (OCR), machine learning automation, and distributed ledger, blockchain, are major aspects that contribute to financial guarantee market expansion in Asia-Pacific.

Leading Players in the Financial Guarantee Market

● Asian Development Bank

● BNP Paribas

● Barclays

● Bank of Montreal

● Citibank

● HSBC

● ICBC

● National Bank of Canada

● SINOSURE

● Scotia Bank

