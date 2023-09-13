Finance lawyer Erik Vrij launches Financial Playing Cards - With currencies and finance people or bespoke design

ABU DHABI, UAE, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Finance lawyer Erik Vrij is crowdfunding a deck of FINANCIAL PLAYING CARDS. They come in two versions, standard and bespoke. A unique and fun (relationship) gift or must have for anyone in finance.

The standard deck of cards feature currencies instead of spades, hearts, diamonds and clubs:

Millions of US Dollar, Euro, British Pound Sterling and UAE Dirham.

The back of each standard card features the biggest bank notes ever issued in these currencies.

The usual Joker, Ace, King, Queen and Jack are replaced for finance people:

CEO, Financier, Lawyer, Risk Manager, Support Staff.

The deck of playing cards can be pre-ordered on Kickstarter per deck or multiples.

The bespoke deck of cards can be designed as desired.

They may include photos and titles and letter symbols of people, projects, business units etc.

A particularly useful and fun personalised corporate or special event relationship gift.

For your clients, counterparties, staff, team, family or friends in finance.

The bespoke option can be designed and pre-ordered on Kickstarter according to your wishes for at least 50 decks.

The crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter will be open until 1 Oct on the following site:

FINANCIAL PLAYING CARDS, with currencies and finance people! by Erik Vrij — Kickstarter

The playing cards will be delivered anywhere in the world in November if the campaign is successful.

Erik Vrij has been a Dutch corporate banking and investment management lawyer with global banks for 25 years, currently based in Abu Dhabi.

He has a passion for writing and publishing and has written, edited, founded and published a variety of publications - some published by leading publishers, some crowdfunded and self-published. His business thriller debut WHITE INK became one of the most remarkable thriller debuts in the Netherlands in 2013 and a number 1 fiction publishing project on Kickstarter.com, sold in over 30 countries. He also published a collection of financial fairy tales ONE BILLION AND ONE DIRHAM – FINANCIAL FAIRY TALES, and MACBET & KING LIAR – FINANCIAL TRAGEDY & POETRY, a Shakespearean poetic thriller with over 20 poems in the back, based on the world's most famous poetry. All books have received excellent reviews and reached the number 1 position on Kickstarter.com, the world's largest crowdfunding platform.

More information on: www.erikvrij.nl/en

Pictures of the playing cards are available on https://www.linkedin.com/posts/erik-vrij_its-the-weekend-treat-yourself-to-a-must-activity-7106140100421414912-P1Ks?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_desktop

SOURCE Erik Vrij