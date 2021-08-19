Finalists announced for Growth Investor Awards 2021 - sponsored by Kin Fund Services

- Finalists in 15 categories of this year's awards announced

- Kin Fund Services is sponsoring the Growth Investor of the Year award

- Now in its seventh year, the winners of this year's Growth Investor Awards will be revealed at a live ceremony in November

LONDON, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Finalists have been announced in all investment provider categories of the Growth Investor Awards 2021. We are pleased to announce that Kin Fund Services is sponsoring the Growth Investor of the Year award.

The Growth Investor of the Year

The highest accolade for investment providers, this award recognises outstanding managers demonstrating the best investment performance, the best product and service developments, and the best 'impact beyond investment'.

Augmentum Fintech Plc

Deepbridge Capital

Foresight Group

MMC Ventures

Par Equity

Parkwalk

Puma Investments

"The Growth Investor Awards are the premier awards for Venture Capital in the UK. Kin Fund Services is pleased to be supporting the awards. UK VCs continue to punch significantly above their weight, helping both to reinvigorate the post pandemic economy and generate great returns for investors. All of the nominees are worthy of recognition." Richard Hoskins - Co-Principal, Kin Fund Services

About this year's Growth Investor Awards

Now in their seventh year, the Growth Investor Awards organised by Intelligent Partnership are a landmark event in the investment calendar. With the support of investors, businesses, government and industry bodies, they honour the companies and individuals who go above and beyond to support the UK's growing businesses.

Commenting on the 2021 Growth Investor Awards, Guy Tolhurst, Managing Director of Intelligent Partnership, said: "I'd like to personally thank Kin Fund Services for their sponsorship, and for demonstrating their continued commitment to the UK's growth capital industry We will continue to give these businesses and individuals the recognition they deserve, and we wish every competitor the very best of luck."

More information about the selection process and previous winners is available on the Growth Investor Awards' website: growthinvestorawards.com

About Kin Fund Services

Kin is responsible for providing Fund Management, Custodian, Nominee and Administrator services to many thousands of investors. These range from the British Business Bank, well known global businesses and University endowments, through to private individuals investing a few thousand pounds.

