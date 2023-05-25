Fimatix Acquires Semantic Evolution to Harness the Power of Unstructured Data with AI and Machine Learning

LONDON, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fimatix, a leading provider of digital transformation solutions, announced today the acquisition of Semantic Evolution, a specialist in the provision of AI and machine learning powered solutions to the Financial Services sector. Semantic Evolution will continue to operate under its own name as part of the Fimatix Group.

The acquisition confirms Semantic Evolution's expertise and experience in delivering cutting-edge AI and machine learning based products that are tailored to the unique needs of the financial services industry. Semantic Evolution has built a strong reputation of extracting significant value from a range of unstructured data, utilising AI and machine learning to dramatically optimize business processes, enhance customer experience, and significantly reduce costs.

Under the move, Gary Richardson will lead Semantic Evolution. Gary is a highly respected and accomplished executive with a wealth of experience in the field of data engineering and artificial intelligence. He has worked at some of the world's leading consulting firms, including KPMG and Capgemini. In his previous role as Head of Data Engineering, Gary led a team of data scientists and data engineers in the agile development of AI and Machine Learning solutions. He is passionate about driving mainstream business adoption of AI solutions and has a proven track record of delivering AI products for clients across a range of industries.

Tim Howarth, CEO of Fimatix said:

"We are thrilled to welcome Semantic Evolution to the Fimatix family. This acquisition is an important step in our growth strategy and will allow us to expand our capabilities and offer a wider range of innovative AI and machine learning based solutions to our clients.

I'm also delighted to be working with Gary again as we look to enhance what we offer to all our clients and staff in the combined businesses. His leadership, expertise, and strategic vision will be instrumental in driving the continued success of our businesses and accelerating growth in the market. Bringing our digital and data capabilities together will allow us to offer sustainable change for our clients and exciting career paths for our staff."

Gary Richardson, CEO of Semantic Evolution said:

"We are excited to join forces with Fimatix. Our ability to leverage previously difficult to harness data will complement Fimatix's existing products and services, and together we will deliver even greater value to our clients."

About Fimatix

Fimatix's purpose is to enhance the productivity of business and governments to the benefit of economies, communities and people around the world. The business has a track record of supporting major banks and e-money fintech challengers within the financial services sector, and digital transformation in the UK Government including the Home Office, HSBC, RBS, Ziglu and The Big Exchange.

About Semantic Evolution

Semantic Evolution is a leading provider of AI powered unstructured data services that helps businesses achieve their goals through the innovative use of AI to unlock the value in their unstructured data. With a focus on driving growth and innovation, Semantic Evolution is committed to delivering exceptional value to its customers and stakeholders.

