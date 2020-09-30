Filta Group partners with NHS-owned company to equip and train British businesses in fight against COVID-19

STRATFORD-UPON-AVON, England, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Filta Group has secured an exclusive agreement with NHS-owned NTH Solutions, to help businesses and organisations fight against the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The agreement will see both the commercial market and local communities gain access to a unique, British-made disinfectant, Hypochlorous fluid (HOCI), through the Filta Anti-Viral Service.

Filta Group staff will be fully trained by NHS decontamination practitioners. The company will then have exclusive rights to both sell the products and provide training for customers in line with NHS standards. The HOCI-based product can be applied in office blocks, schools, prisons, commercial kitchens, restaurants and other communal spaces to keep them as COVID-free as possible.

MP Nadhim Zahawi, the MP for Stratford-Upon-Avon, where Filta Group is headquartered, visited the company's operations earlier this month to congratulate them on the partnership.

The HOCI-based product is manufactured by NTH Solutions and produced on-site at North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust. It quickly decontaminates and cleans surfaces, killing 99.9999% of known Hospital Associated Infection (HAI) pathogens.

Unlike other COVID-cleaning products, HOCI can be applied without evacuating the premises or extensive PPE as it is non-corrosive and non-harmful to humans. A pH neutral disinfectant, HOCl is produced naturally by the human body as the first line of defence to fight off infection.

Profits made by NTH Solutions from the purchase of the HOCI disinfectant will be reinvested back into the NHS to support frontline patient care.

Businesses and organisations that take up the on-going service programme will be registered on an online database of Filta's certified sites and will be subject to regular inspections, audits and swab testing at sites. Filta service staff will conduct initial cleans, before ensuring that site staff are sufficiently trained and prepared to continue the cleaning regime necessary to maintain the NTH Solutions standard.

Jason Sayers, Chief Executive, Filta Group, said:

"Since launching our sanitation service FiltaShield in early May, we have experienced an encouraging level of enquiries and initial orders.

"This partnership with NTH Solutions will further enhance our capabilities and sits with our overall group strategy to expand our core service offering and increase the opportunity to cross-sell our portfolio of solutions to current and future customers. We are looking forward to working with our new partners and updating on our progress in due course."

SOURCE Filta Group