FILLMED and NanoPass Launch NANOSOFT™ Microneedles for Aesthetics

PARIS and NES ZIONA, Israel, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Laboratoires FILLMED (formerly Laboratoires Filorga Medical) and NanoPass have recently signed a private label agreement to co-brand NanoPass's microneedle-based device, NANOSOFT™, to be used with FILLMED's NCTF® 135 HA polyrevitalizing solution for the treatment of fine wrinkles and skin rejuvenation. The NANOSOFT™ device is an innovative certified microneedle-based device which enables a nearly-painless, shallow and consistent intradermal delivery of various substances.

The aim of the collaboration is to provide dermatologists and aesthetic physicians with the least invasive microneedle device on the market today, to enable treatment of thin skin, fine wrinkles and other sensitive locations for optimal results.

NANOSOFT™ is an injection device with three 0.6mm, hollow, pyramid-shaped, microneedles. It is produced using MEMS technology from silicon crystal.

FILLMED NCTF® 135 HA is an injectable solution indicated for the rejuvenation of the skin, improvement of skin quality and fine lines.

Christophe FOUCHER, CEO of FILLMED, noted, "We are pleased to give to practitioners a new tool to achieve the best results with the NCTF®. The injection depth is controlled and allows a stimulation of the appropriate layer of the skin to smooth out fine lines and redensify the whole face and particularly the thin skin, for example around the eyes. It is also perfectly indicated for the rejuvenation of the neck and decolleté, which are areas difficult to manage. And this with almost no pain compared to a conventional needle, which is optimal for the patients' comfort and treatment compliance."

Yotam Levin, MD, CEO of NanoPass, added, "We are excited to enter this collaboration, which marks our entry into the aesthetic market with FILLMED, the expert of skin rejuvenation. NANOSOFT™ enables a reliable and nearly painless injection into the shallow skin. The microneedles do not penetrate deeper than the dermis, which is the main target of anti-ageing treatments. We will continue to make strides into this market, as it cherishes innovation and reduction of pain."

NANOSOFT™ will be presented at the 17th Aesthetic and Anti-aging Medicine World Congress (AMWC) in Monte Carlo, April 4-6, 2019 and launched in Europe in May.

About Filorga/FILLMED:

FILLMED has designed, developed and marketed anti-aging products for aesthetic medicine professionals since 1978: for surgeons, dermatologists and aesthetic medicine practitioners. These products correct the signs of aging and improve skin quality. Over the years, NCTF® and ART FILLER® injectables ranges have become benchmark products for both practitioners and patients. They are distributed extensively in more than 60 different countries across the globe.

About NanoPass:

NanoPass is a pioneer in the development and commercialization of a nearly painless intradermal delivery device for aesthetics and vaccines, approved for this delivery route, and is supported by extensive clinical data. NANOSOFT™ is CE Marked and is being submitted for approval in Russia, China, Korea, Brazil, Hong Kong and more. The company is ISO13485:2016 certified. For more information, visit www.nanopass.com.

Contact information: Efrat Kochba, MD, Medical Director, efart@nanopass.com

Related Links

http://www.nanopass.com/



SOURCE NanoPass Technologies Ltd