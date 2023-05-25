Fiera Capital Appoints Klaus Schuster as Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, EMEA

MONTREAL AND LONDON, UK, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fiera Capital Corporation (TSX: FSZ) ("Fiera Capital" or the "Company"), a leading independent asset management firm, today announced the appointment of Klaus Schuster as Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa), effective May 30, 2023. This new role aims to allow Fiera Capital to expand and grow its presence in EMEA. Mr. Schuster will be responsible for driving the end-to-end market strategy for this key region. He will directly lead the Company's distribution and marketing teams across EMEA and provide executive leadership for all employees across all functions in the region.

Klaus Schuster

"A proven leader with an unrelenting focus on client success, Klaus is uniquely qualified to leverage Fiera's capabilities in the region and drive organic growth, in line with our overall strategic objectives," said Jean-Guy Desjardins. "As we continue to successfully realign the Company to a regionalized distribution model, this structure will give us closer proximity to clients and enhance the collaboration between our investment teams."

"I am thrilled to be joining Fiera Capital, as I share their customer-centric focus, entrepreneurial values and commitment to broadening the Fiera Capital footprint in this strategic region," said Klaus Schuster. "I look forward to working closely with Fiera Capital's talented team, while building upon the Company's foundation to drive results underpinned by its next-phase strategy and vision."

Mr. Schuster brings more than 25 years of experience in international financial services to Fiera Capital. Over the course of his accomplished career, he has built and managed successful distribution and sales businesses locally, regionally and globally, with an outstanding network of institutional, financial intermediary and wealth clients. In his most recent role, Mr. Schuster acted as Chief Executive Officer, EMEA & Global Head of Wealth Management Distribution at a private, global asset manager in London, England. He holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Augsburg in Germany.

Mr. Schuster is going to take on the roles of Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer after obtaining customary regulatory approvals.

