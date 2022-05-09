Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market revenue to cross USD 14 Bn by 2028: Global Market Insights Inc.

The market growth is credited to the rising usage of FPGAs in High-Performance Computing (HPC) applications. FPGA integration into HPC applications increases the performance and productivity of these applications. FPGAs offer inexpensive hardware, allow faster algorithms, and are easier to configure & install. The growing need for efficient computing, improved reliability, storage & scalability and the increasing adoption of HPC in the cloud are poised to create growth opportunities for the market.

The demand for antifuse architectures is driven by the military sector due to their several high-end features compared to flash-based & SRAM architectures such as high ambient temperature tolerance, compact size, and secure programmability. These characteristics increase the demand for anti-fuse FPGAs in radar control systems, flight computers, and weapons systems in aerospace & defense applications.

The FPGA market for mid-range segment growth is attributed to the rising adoption of electric vehicles globally. Mid-range FPGAs can operate in high-temperature environments and are gaining acceptance in Electric Vehicle/Battery Electric Vehicle (EV/BEV) applications. Mid-range FPGAs are integrated into Electronic Control Units (ECUs), power control units, and battery management units. The increasing usage of EVs in Canada, the U.S., China, and Germany is slated to boost the market demand.

Europe FPGA market is witnessing high growth owing to the growing new 5G technologies in the region. This will rise the demand for infrastructure developments in the regional telecommunications industry. The rising acceptance of FPGAs in the regional telecommunication sector will further propel the market progression.

Some of the major players operating in the FPGA market include Xilinx, FLEX LOGIX TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Efinix Inc., GOWIN Semiconductor Corp., QuickLogic, Lattice Semiconductor, Microchip Technology, Inc., Intel Corporation., among others. These leaders are proactively focusing on strategic partnership or merger and acquisition strategies to gain a competitive advantage in the market. Companies are extensively focusing on new product launches and continuous research & development activities to stay competitive in the FPGA industry.

Some major findings of the field programmable gate array market report include:

Growing advancements in SRAM and flash architecture are one of the primary factors enhancing the industry demand. Participants from the business and commercial sectors are launching innovative solutions for FPGAs.

The proliferation of consumer electronic devices, such as smartphones, tablets & laptops, impelled by the work-from-home & online education scenario will foster the market. In addition, rising digitization in FPGA-integrated systems will also spur the industry expansion.

The growing usage of AI, ML, and IoT integrated devices worldwide will escalate the market expansion. Furthermore, the demand for data centers will stimulate the industry progression.

The COVID-19 outbreak had a significant impact on the FPGA market. Relaxations on the international market and the proper supply of raw materials will positively influence the industry growth post-COVID-19.

North America is predicted to register the highest growth on account of the rising government investments and funding activities to support the regional semiconductor industry after COVID-19.

