Fidelity Bank Ghana and Newgen Software Win Award for Best Self-Service Banking Technology Implementation in Africa

"Fidelity Bank has long term strategic plans to transform into a digital bank and tap into the tech-savvy millennial market segment, among others, with the help of a unified onboarding platform. Newgen's online self-service account opening solution is very easy to use and it has enabled us to expand our reach, digitally, beyond our banking halls," said Edward Opare-Donkor, Deputy Managing Director (Operations and Support Functions) at Fidelity Bank.

"Our post-implementation assessment indicates that we were able to reach 50% more customers, we reduced turnaround time from 4 days to as low as 15 minutes and we reduced customer waiting time by 75%," he further added.

"This award is a testament to Newgen's consistent efforts to provide the best-in-class banking solutions to our customers. We understand Fidelity Bank's vision and will continue to help them achieve their business goals through our technical expertise and culture of innovation," said Diwakar Nigam, MD and Chairman, Newgen Software.

The awards ceremony was held virtually on November 5, 2020.

About Fidelity Bank Ghana

In a little over a decade, Fidelity Bank Ghana has grown from a discount house to a Tier One Bank and is now the largest privately-owned Ghanaian Bank. The bank currently serves its customers in 75 branches across Ghana and is a leader in the digital banking revolution. Fidelity Bank also revolutionized the agency banking space in Ghana with over 4,000 Agents across the country and is the undisputed champion of inclusive banking in the country.

The bank has two subsidiaries, Fidelity Asia Bank Limited, which is a wholly owned subsidiary in Malaysia and Fidelity Securities Limited. In a short period of time, Fidelity Bank has become a household name in Ghana by adopting a customer-centric culture and delivering consistently on the promise of making a difference in the lives of all stakeholders.

The Fidelity Bank brand has an infinitely positive outlook on life and the brand's tagline of "Believe with Us" speaks to this. The bank believes that if all stakeholders come together, nothing can stand in the way of progress because "Together, We're More".

About Newgen Software Technologies Limited

Newgen is a leading provider of low code digital automation platform. Globally, successful financial institutions, insurance, government, and shared services organizations rely on Newgen's industry-recognized products and applications—to manage their processes (BPM), content (ECM), and communications (CCM)—for connected operations. From customer onboarding to service requests, from loans and deposits to underwriting, and many more, Newgen's industry applications transform business-critical operations with agility. Newgen's cloud-based platform enables digital transformation initiatives for superior customer experience, optimized costs, and improved efficiencies.

