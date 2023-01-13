Fiber Optic Component Market to Reach $53.6 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 8.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Surge in deployment of data centers, growing adoption of fiber-based internet connection by businesses, rise in data traffic, increasing demand for bandwidth and reliability, and developments in the fiber optic components ecosystem drive the global fiber optic component market growth.

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Fiber Optic Component Market by Type (Cables, Amplifiers, Active Optical Cables, Splitters, Connectors, Transceivers, Others), by Data Rate (10 G, 40 G, 100 G, Above 100 G), by Application (Communications, Distributed Sensing, Analytical and Medical Equipment, Lighting): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." According to the report, the global fiber optic component industry generated $23.6 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $53.6 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 8.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Download Free Sample Report@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/32078

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Surge in deployment of data centers, growing adoption of fiber-based internet connection by businesses, rise in data traffic, increasing demand for bandwidth and reliability, and developments in the fiber optic components ecosystem drive the growth of the global fiber optic component market. However, fragile nature of fiber optic components hampers the market growth. On the other hand, increase in telecom infrastructure is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market expansion in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

The global fiber optic component market was severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the extended lockdowns and unavailability of labor, manufacturing facilities were shut down and production activities came to a halt. Disruptions in the distribution channel caused difficulties in obtaining raw materials and machinery.

The market witnessed a steep decline during 2019-2020. Companies operating in the global fiber optic components industry temporarily experienced a slowdown, owing to lack of availability of skilled workforce to manufacture global fiber optic components, and this led to a decline in market revenue for the financial year 2020 to 2021.

However, with the introduction of vaccines, the severity of the pandemic reduced significantly and companies in the industry gradually resumed their normal operations.

The 100G Segment to Maintain a Progressive Growth during the Forecast Period

Based on data rate, the 100G segment was the largest market in 2021, contributing to more than half of the global fiber optic component market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 9.49% from 2022 to 2031. This is due to the higher performance of 100G than previous switching technologies, and its low cost compared to 40G with 25% increase in performance.

The Communications Segment to Maintain its Leadership in Terms of Revenue During the Forecast Period

Based on application, the communications segment was the largest market in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global fiber optic component market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Manufacturers of optical transceivers are placing a greater emphasis on research and development in order to support various applications in the metro network, data center interconnect, long-haul applications, and other areas that call for optical transceivers to be compatible with the intricate network. On the other hand, the distributed sensing segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 10.1% from 2022 to 2031. Distributed fiber optic sensors are increasingly being used in the infrastructure sector, especially for monitoring structural health.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire Here (Get Full Insights in PDF - 249 Pages) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/32078

The Cables Segment to Maintain its Leadership in Terms of Revenue During the Forecast Period

Based on type, the cables segment was the largest market in 2021, contributing to nearly one-third of the global fiber optic component market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Fiber optic cables have higher capacity and can carry data over greater distances than conventional wires with little loss. On the other hand, the transceivers segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 12.0% from 2022 to 2031, due to their high demand in the telecom and data center industries, owing to their energy-efficient features and inexpensiveness.

Asia-Pacific to Maintain its Dominance by 2031

Based on region, Asia-Pacific was the largest market in 2021, capturing nearly half of the global fiber optic component market, and is expected to lead the trail during the forecast period. Moreover, the same market is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.63% during the forecast period, owing to the continuous investment in data centers in Asia-Pacific. Also, due to the growing demand for data storage, some of the data center companies in the region look to rent or share data center facilities instead of owning them. The report also analyzes the North America, Europe, and LAMEA segments.

Enquire for Customization with Detailed Analysis of COVID-19 Impact in Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/32078

Leading Market Players

Furukawa Electric

Sumitomo Electric Industries

Lumentum Holdings Inc.

Accelink Technologies Co. Ltd.

II-VI Incorporated

Broadcom Inc.

Acacia Communications, Inc.

Fujitsu Optical Components

EMCORE Corporation

Tongding Interconnection Information Co Ltd.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the fiber optic component market analysis and fiber optic component market outlook from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing fiber optic component market opportunity.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the digital film cameras market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global digital cinema cameras market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Fiber Optic Component Market Key Segments:

Data Rate

10 G

40 G

100 G

Above 100 G

Application

Communications

Distributed Sensing

Analytical and Medical Equipment

Lighting

Type

Cables

Amplifiers

Active Optical Cables

Splitters

Connectors

Transceivers

Others

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada , Mexico )

(U.S., , ) Europe (UK, Germany , France , Rest of Europe )

(UK, , , Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , South Korea , Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , , Rest of ) LAMEA ( Latin America , Middle East , Africa )

Buy this Research Report @ https://bit.ly/3ILnqpL

Trending Reports in Semiconductor Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

Optical Switches Market By Type (Electro-optic Switching, Acousto-optic Switching, Thermo-optic Switching, Liquid Crystal-based Switching, MEMS-based Switching, and Others), Enterprise Size (Small & Medium Enterprise and Large Enterprise), Application (Circuit Switching, Testing, Multiplexing, Cross-connects, and Signal Monitoring), Industry Vertical (Government & Defense, IT & Telecom, BFSI, Retail, Manufacturing, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Nondestructive Testing Equipment Market by Testing Method (Ultrasonic Testing, Radiography Testing, Visual Inspection Testing, Magnetic Particle Testing And Electromagnetic Testing, Eddy Current Testing, Liquid Penetrant Testing, Others), by Technique (Volumetric Examination, Surface Examination, Others), by Industry Vertical (Oil And Gas, Energy And Power, Aerospace And Defense, Automotive And Transportation, Infrastructure, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

Fiber Optic Testing Market By Fiber Mode (Single Mode and Multimode), Service Type (Testing Services, Inspection Services, Certification Services, and Other Services), and Offering (In-House Services and Outsourced Services), Application (Telecommunication, Cable Television, Military & Aerospace, Railway, Oil & Gas, Energy & Power, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Optical Fiber Market by Mode (Single Mode and Multi-Mode), Type (Glass Optical Fiber and Plastic Optical Fiber), and Industry Vertical (Telecom & IT, Public Sector, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities, Aerospace & Defense, Manufacturing, and Others): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/semiconductor-and-electronics

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research