FGP and FDP: Prime destinations for exceptional gems and jewellery

The September Fair, which introduced the "One Show, Two Venues" format in the jewellery trade, will showcase diamonds, coloured gemstones and pearls at the AsiaWorld-Expo (AWE) from September 16 to 20, and present finished jewellery collections, and packaging, tools, equipment and industry-related technologies at the Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) from September 18 to 22.

For loose goods, buyers cannot afford to miss the FGP in Hall 9 of the AWE, where major dealers will be presenting their extensive selections of top-quality polished gems. Those looking for red-carpet worthy jewellery – set with spectacular diamonds, coloured gemstones, pearls and other precious materials – are guaranteed to find a wide variety of quality choices at the FDP, located in the Grand Hall of the HKCEC.

"The Fine Gem and Fine Design Pavilions personify true luxury," says Celine Lau, Director of Jewellery Fairs at Informa Markets. "These iconic destinations at the September Fair feature some of the most respected names in the rarefied world of high jewellery. Virtually every piece of exhibit in these pavilions are rare, precious and masterfully cut and crafted."

FGP exhibitor Caram e.K. of Germany will present "outstanding emeralds, sapphires, rubies and exceptional coloured stones such as spinels, tourmalines and aquamarines." The collections include an 8-carat octagon-shaped emerald from the Muzo mine in Colombia, which is deep green in colour and possesses excellent lustre – a rare combination, according to the company. Caram also has a 5-carat-plus oval-shaped Kashmir sapphire "with a rich velvety blue colour," and a vibrant, neon-blue heart-shaped Paraiba tourmaline of more than 8 carats.

"The September Fair is our prime trade show for the year. We work hard to prepare a wide variety of the highest-quality goods for the show," the gemstone specialist says. "We will feature special single stones, pairs and layouts as well as precision-calibrated merchandise."

Dealers, manufacturers and designers from Greater China and Southeast Asia are among Caram's primary buyers.

"However, the September Fair is a globally important trade show, and thus, we are always able to meet interesting buyers from North America and Europe. The fair gives us important feedback on the strength of various markets as well as their changing tastes," says Caram. Kothari Trading (HK) Ltd, also an FGP exhibitor, will showcase its collections of rare fancy colour diamonds and fine coloured gemstones.

"One of the important buying seasons for us takes place in September. The September Fair is a primary access route to the Asian markets, [and is] the perfect place to develop business and consolidate relations," Kothari Trading says.

Italy-based Pasquale Bruni, one of the most renowned luxury jewellers in the world, will present its haute couture collections at the FDP, including Vento Atelier. The collection features pieces in floral motifs that are designed to beautifully wrap around one's fingers, sit on a wearer's collarbone or adorn one's wrists.

Hong Kong's United Jewelry Co will shine the spotlight on its Imperial jadeite pieces, which are valued for their intense green colour and rare translucence.

Jack Abraham – The Precious Collection is unveiling extraordinary creations at the FDP. One of the US-based jeweller's fine offerings – a gem "fit for a queen" – is a ring set with a 37.52-carat Ceylon sapphire in a richly detailed platinum crown setting encrusted with diamonds.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/962997/Jewellery_Gem_Fair_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/962998/Jewellery_Gem_Fair_2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/963001/Jewellery_Gem_Fair_3.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/962994/Informa_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE September Hong Kong Jewellery & Gem Fair