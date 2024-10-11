FENWICK ANNOUNCES THE OPENING OF THE UK'S LARGEST BEAUTY HALL OUTSIDE OF LONDON

Housing an impressive 163 brands, including 38 fragrance brands, the Fenwick Newcastle Beauty Hall is a beauty oasis spanning makeup, skincare, contemporary and couture beauty, niche and prestige fragrance, hair, nails, brows and skincare services. The addition of 23 new beauty counters, alongside an innovative fragrance edit concept, offering its customers a destination shopping experience to meet all their beauty needs.

For those seeking exclusivity, Fenwick Newcastle proudly offers city-exclusive access to coveted brands such as Hourglass, Charlotte Tilbury and Le Labo. Regional exclusives include, Chantecaille, Guerlain's premium L'Art Matier Fragrances, the Orchidee Imperiale skincare range and Carolina Herrera makeup, offering unparalleled choice for its customers in the North East.

Beyond products, on offer is a curated menu of pampering services including manicures, blow-drys, brow shaping, lash extensions, facials and makeup appointments, along with five beauty treatment rooms. For life's special moments, we offer bespoke wedding scent consultations and fragrance engraving, adding a personal touch to your favourite scents.

Hazel Ayers, Director of Buying & Merchandising at Fenwick, said: "We are proud to unveil the transformation of our Fenwick Newcastle Beauty Hall making it the UK's largest beauty hall outside of London. This has been 3 years in the making with absolute dedication to detail, working with brilliant beauty brand partners and my talented Fenwick team. The reimagined Beauty Hall demonstrates the continual evolution of the Fenwick in-store customer experience offering an unrivalled edit, innovative new products and brands, and expert beauty services. This evolution can be seen in all eight of our beauty halls in our stores nationwide. We look forward to welcoming customers in to experience these spaces and discover their new favourite beauty products at Fenwick."

In celebration of the launch, from 10-16 October, as part of Fenwick's beauty campaign – Beauty with Bite, customers are invited to immerse themselves in exclusive experiences, events, product discoveries and expert insights which will transform their beauty routine. For the campaign's duration, Fenwick stores, website, and social channels will become a hub of beauty innovation with the newly refurbished and reimagined Newcastle Beauty Hall launch at its heart.

The event schedule begins with a Beauty Hall launch party on the evening of Thursday 10th October with tickets available to this and all events listed below now.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2528894/Fenwick_Newcastle_Program.jpg

For Beauty with Bite, Fenwick has partnered with Sharmadean Reid's The Stack World, a platform which empowers women in business, on a series of inspirational events at Fenwick Newcastle along with a curated shoot by The Stack World, featuring players from Newcastle United's Women's football team, who strive to empower future generations through football. The Stack World will host two Beauty That Means Business events on Friday 11 October lead by its founder Sharmadean and The Stack World team.

Sharmadean Reid commented "Partnering with Fenwick on their Beauty with Bite campaign, as they unveil their new Newcastle Beauty Hall, offers a unique opportunity to showcase how beauty is both transformative and empowering. Beauty has been a driving force throughout my career. From my journey with WAH Nails to creating Beautystack and The Stack World, I've always believed that beauty is about more than just products—it's a way to connect, build community, celebrate individuality and foster financial empowerment. This campaign highlights the strength of regional beauty, with Newcastle as the heart of it all. I'm excited to see how this incredible new space, filled with innovative brands, becomes a source of inspiration for the North East and beyond."

Beauty with Bite will also see Fenwick launch its Festive Beauty Bag, containing everything you need to look and feel great as we transition into the winter months.

Come for the beauty, stay for the experience and leave feeling utterly transformed.



EDITOR'S NOTES:

Fenwick Newcastle Beauty Hall Facts & Figures:

163 beauty brands stocked

38 fragrance brands

23 new beauty brands

5 regional exclusive brands

3 city exclusive brands

2 new enlarged atriums

55 feet of façade windows, opened to the street

1600 sq ft of terrazzo flooring

27 glowing pendants

2 new fragrance destinations

50 foot long fragrance bar (circumference)

5 beauty treatment rooms

About Fenwick:

Britain's family of style pioneers since 1882. Fenwick offers a curated edit of luxury across fashion, beauty and lifestyle, presented in an inspirational shopping environment across eight stores and digital. Fenwick is the largest family-owned group of department stores in the United Kingdom offering in-store events, bespoke services, treatment rooms and innovative restaurants.

Fenwick.co.uk @FenwickOfficial

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2528096/Fenwick_Newcastle_BeautyHall_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2528094/Fenwick_Newcastle_BeautyHall_2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2528095/Fenwick_Newbeauty_Counter_3.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2528097/Fenwick_BeautyHall_Launch_4.jpg