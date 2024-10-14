Fenjiu Shines at "Reviving Craft" with a Blend of Intangible Cultural Heritage and Contemporary Design

PARIS, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From July 6th to 19th, a remarkable cultural event, the "EXPOSITION REVIVING CRAFT METIERS D'ART ET DESIGN CONTEMPORAIN DE LA CHINE" ("Reviving Craft" for short), was held at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in France. 40 artists representing 20 exhibitors from around the world highlighted the achievements of Chinese intangible cultural heritage and promoted exchanges and understanding between China and the world. At this cultural feast, Fenjiu Group showcased classic works of light-aroma liquor, Silk Road Fenjiu and Qinghua Fenjiu, offering a fusion of tradition and modernity.

On July 8th, Qinghua Fenjiu was designated as the official drink for the "China-France Cultural Gala" dinner, offering a feast for the taste buds. The liquor is crystal clear, with an elegant aroma and a sweet refreshing taste, each drop embodying Fenjiu's commitment to quality. A Qinghua Fenjiu bottle placed on the table is not only a work of art, but also a representation of Fenjiu's traditional craftsmanship and modern design. The bottle uses Qinghua porcelain, a Chinese national treasure that is both elegant and noble. Famous wine and porcelain complement each other, creating a harmonious embodiment of Chinese cultural heritage.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2529625/image_5032146_25911526.jpg