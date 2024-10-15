Fenjiu: A Fragrant Journey Across Time and Space at REVIVING CRAFT

PARIS, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At "REVIVING CRAFT," Fenjiu Group selected its classic works of Silk Road Fenjiu and Qinghua Fenjiu. These products not only represent Fenjiu's time-honored craftsmanship and outstanding quality, but also combine tradition with modern design, demonstrating Fenjiu's respect for cultural diversity in a globalized context.

Guests immersed in the Silk Road Fenjiu Exhibit

Silk Road Fenjiu, a product carefully crafted with historical significance, reflects a profound cultural essence in its name. In ancient times, the Silk Road was not only a channel for trade between East and West, but also a bridge for cultural exchange and integration. Silk Road Fenjiu, inspired by classic symbols including "ancient sailing ships", "desert caravans" and "Dunhuang fairies", not only showcases Fenjiu's respect for history but also symbolizes its role as a cultural envoy, bringing the "Silk Road spirit" of Chinese liquor to every corner of the world, together with its fragrant aroma and charm.

If Silk Road Fenjiu carries history through its name, Qinghua Fenjiu embodies culture through its design. The bottle uses "national porcelain"— blue and white china —in its packaging. This elegance and sophistication perfectly complements the rich and enduring flavor of Fenjiu, together creating the classic embodiment of Chinese "porcelain and liquor". At the "Lumière de la Culture Sino-Française" dinner, Qinghua Fenjiu brought its own sensual feast. Each drop of liquor embodies Fenjiu' s relentless pursuit of quality, while each bottle is a piece of art worthy of careful appreciation, quietly narrating the story of Chinese liquor and passing on the essence of Chinese culture.

The appearance of Fenjiu Group at "REVIVING CRAFT" was not only about showcasing its profound historical and cultural heritage and exceptional quality, but also about demonstrating its courage and determination in embracing a global perspective and exploring international innovation.

Fenjiu's story will grow richer as time goes on, and its fragrant aroma will cross the boundaries of time and space, warming every heart that loves Chinese culture.

