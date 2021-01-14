Fenergo to Transform Investor Lifecycle Management for Top Five Global Investment Management Firm

Leading investment management firm with approx. $2 trillion asset under management (AUM) to digitally transform investor, counterparty and intermediary lifecycle management with Fenergo

DUBLIN, LONDON and NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fenergo, the leading provider of digital transformation, customer journey and investor lifecycle management solutions has been selected by a top five global investment management firm with $2 trillion AUM. Fenergo will provide best practice workflows for separate account onboarding and alternative client counterparty due diligence and intermediary/distributor oversight for the firm's global offices. In addition, Fenergo will provide Know Your Customer (KYC), Customer Due Diligence (CDD), Anti-Money Laundering (AML) systems and risk scoring services. Fenergo will enable the investment management firm to digitally transform its customers' and intermediaries' onboarding experience.

Fenergo's customer is a global investment management firm focusing on active fixed income management. It manages investments and develops solutions across the full spectrum of asset classes, strategies and vehicles including fixed income, equities, commodities, asset allocation, exchange trade funds (ETFs), hedge funds, and private equity.

The firm selected Fenergo's software as a service (SaaS) offering to deliver an end-to-end solution that would support the management of its investor, counterparty and intermediary lifecycle management requirements, while improving the customer journey and driving efficiencies by replacing manual processes. Fenergo will enable the investment management leader to maintain all client information in a single system of record, serving as a source for KYC data. This single customer data repository will reduce the need for repeated requests for customer information whilst allowing time for employees to focus on value-added tasks.

"Our client is a pioneer in digital transformation and is a market leader. We are focused on enabling the firm to transform CX and deliver even greater value to its investor community with the delivery of our award-winning Investor Lifecycle Management capabilities," said Kevin O'Neill, Global Head of Asset Management & Asset Servicing at Fenergo.

With Fenergo's solution, the firm will be able to easily identify and trace Ultimate Beneficial Owners (UBOs) and visualize links to multiple relationships. Fenergo's solution ensures accurate regulatory reporting across multiple jurisdictions and provides better transparency required for third parties and regulators, as well as support planning for periodic reviews.

Investment management companies are required to comply with many of the same regulations that apply to other financial firms such as KYC, CDD and AML. The compliance process for these regulations can be burdensome and challenging and the need to deliver a robust solution that meets the regulatory requirements for investors, counterparties and intermediaries is key.

About Fenergo

Fenergo is the leading provider of digital transformation, customer journey and client lifecycle management (CLM) solutions for financial institutions. Its software digitally transforms and streamlines end-to-end CLM processes - from regulatory onboarding, data integration, client and counterparty data management, client lifecycle reviews and remediation, all the way to client offboarding. Fenergo is recognised for its in-depth financial services and regulatory expertise (from a team of over 30 global regulatory specialists), community-based approach to product development and out-of-the-box rules engine which ensures financial institutions are future-proofed against evolving Know Your Customer (KYC), Anti-Money-Laundering (AML), tax and OTC derivatives-based regulations across 100 jurisdictions. Fenergo recently expanded into new markets including asset and wealth management, private, retail, business and commercial banking and has over 80 global clients.

Media contact

For further information please contact:

press@fenergo.com

SOURCE Fenergo