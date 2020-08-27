Femometer launches Lilac: The world's first FDA registered smart kegel exerciser for women

Lilac, unlike any other kegel-focused products on the market, safely and effectively helps women strengthen pelvic floor muscles. Lilac connects to your smartphone via a dedicated app. Its user-friendly approach provides easy-to-understand instructional videos that offer the user real-time feedback, which is immediately available during the exercise routines. Unlike traditional methods such as kegel weights, Lilac's kegel trainer's biofeedback technology lets users track kegel training in real-time to help them stay motivated and engaged.

Adam Lou, CEO of Femometer, said: "Femometer has launched Lilac in response to the growing market need for smarter, safer, more effective products and services for women whose health has long been misunderstood and severely underrepresented. Lilac is a great new product, built as an easy to use solution for all women to help them build muscle strength in their pelvic floor – a critically important function that plays an essential role in bladder control, intimacy and core stability."

Lou concluded: "Helping women to talk about and focus on strengthening their pelvic floor has been taboo for so long. We're proud to take the first step in being vocal about the health problems women experience because of this oft-neglected area of the body. At Femometer, we're reinventing the conversation around kegel exercises and making it a more comfortable and approachable topic. We're thrilled to be launching Lilac and can't wait to help and support women across the world."

According to the Pelvic, Obstetric and Gynaecological Physiotherapy Network, "up to a third of women experience a problem with their pelvic floor muscles at some point in their lifetime," [1], so creating an exerciser that works for all women is vital. In fact, research by the MayoClinic uncovered that several factors could weaken a women's pelvic floor muscles, including pregnancy, childbirth, surgery, aging, excessive straining from constipation or chronic coughing, and being overweight.[2] When done correctly, the benefits of kegel exercises are significant. Regular and repeated kegel exercising can strengthen the pelvic floor muscles, minimise stretching, and make the muscles in your pelvic and vaginal area strong. Both of which can relieve suffering related to incontinence and even improve orgasms.

The product has already received glowing feedback from users, including hundreds of women from across the UK. Having tried dozens of other exercises and products on the market, Lilac users have provided resounding and overwhelmingly positive feedback confirming that Femometer is genuinely breaking new ground in this untapped market segment.

Femometer is one of the new leading voices in the femtech and natural contraceptive space. Since 2016, the company has built a robust roster of female-focused medical devices, including Femometer Ivy, Vinca I, Vinca II, Femometer Butterfly, and now Lilac.

Lilac is available for purchase on Femometer.com, Amazon.com, and Instagram.com. At £69, Lilac is an affordable, comfortable, and compact device, helping women strengthen, tone, and control their pelvic floor muscles. Lilac is also certified by the CE, FCC, and ROHS.

Femometer is dedicated to the digital health of women. Since its establishment in 2014, Femometer has developed a series of femtech products that help women manage their health by analysing data collected within its intelligent hardware.

Femometer launched its first product Femometer Vinca, predicting women's ovulation based on basal body temperature and a smart algorithm to help women spot unique cycle symptoms and understand their fertility. With over 2,000,000 users and bestselling products on Amazon, Femometer has expanded its product line with the introduction of Femometer Lilac, a smart kegel exerciser to strengthen pelvic floor muscles and help women feel confident.

Femometer is where technology meets healthcare to ensure that women are in control and understand their health and data.

For more information, please visit: Femometer.com.

