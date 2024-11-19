Female Empowerment Eco-System Free Free Launches in UK on Women's Entrepreneurship Day

LONDON, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Free Free, a £70M+ impact female empowerment movement, officially launches in the UK today to mark Women's Entrepreneurship Day. Free Free is a unique and impactful ecosystem of change -- comprising of the Free Free Enterprise, the Free Free Foundation, and the Free Free Global Members Club. Founded by former Vogue Brazil editor Yasmine McDougall Sterea in 2018, Free Free has a clear and powerful mission: to advance the physical, financial and emotional freedom of girls and women worldwide.

Free Free's inaugural event to mark the launch in London on 6th November at Ladbroke Hall raised $250,000 for the Free Free Foundation to support initiatives across women's education and entrepreneurship through an auction including art donated by Tracey Emin and Sonia Gomes curated by Bobby Monteverde. The event was attended by change-makers such as Carmen Busquet, Poppy Jamie, Caprice, Andrea Gelardin, Olimpia Possati, Unilever Global VP Tati Lindenberg and Harvard Professor Dr. Joan Johnson-Freese.

Free Free has developed a signature methodology that combines education, awareness, and real-world solutions to help companies, communities, and individuals transform women's lives and humanity at large. Recognised for its ground-breaking work that mixes meditation, neuroscience, and creativity, Free Free has received awards from the Inspiring Women - UN Woman + Berkeley, Forbes, and Glamour, and has collaborated partnership with institutions like the Harvard African Centre. Harvard University's African Centre. Free Free has achieved over $70 million worth of impact, engaged over 50,000 women and girls globally, connects engages with over 2 million people monthly, and has worked with over 80 partners including the Department of Justice in Brazil, Gucci, Google, Pepsico, Unilever and L'Oreal.

The launch includes:

• Free Free World Club - the launch of a new tech partnership with Solusent including a new app aimed at women all over the world offering experiences, masterclasses, coaching, networking, and creating their own impact projects, and more.

• Launch of the Free Free Enterprise to UK businesses

• Launch of a new partnership with Unilever's 'Dirt is Good' brand.

• Launch of Free Free Foundation's latest community project – Free Free Rivers.

Free Free Founder Yasmine McDougall Sterea. "Our UK launch represents a crucial step in our mission to advance women's freedom globally. Our proven eco-system is transforming how women overcome limitations, turning their challenges into creative solutions. We believe that when we help women free themselves within, they have the power to free the world."

UK women professionals can now join this take the lead in this mission with Free Free by applying to become members through the website, and membership access sits within the new Free Free Enterprise app, joining a global community of change-makers committed to advancing girls' and women's freedom.

For more information: www.freefreeworld.org.

Free Free images: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/6kfjj7v339izm9eruerd1/AGjAmbS8gq5eyCRMkbEgv58?rlkey=lbbrc272vye86rabgzasn02t3&dl=0