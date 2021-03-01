Félix Hernando joins Vidoomy as Country Sales Manager in Spain

MADRID, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Félix Hernando, the new Country Sales Manager in Vidoomy, will be the main driving force behind the commercial strategy and the sales teams in Madrid and Barcelona, with the aim of multiplying the company's sales and, this way, enhance its national positioning.

Vidoomy is an adtech specialized in video advertising, which offers its clients access to premium audiences in more than 2,500 digital communication media that Vidoomy globally works, thus ensuring the advertising campaigns of prestigious brands from around the world impact their target audience at the right time and the right place. The scope baseline lies in Vidoomy's own technology, which relies on its own algorithms, AI and machine learning, providing the best results in terms of KPIs, ROI and ROAS.

Currently, Vidoomy has an international presence in the USA, Latam, Europe and Africa markets apart from the sales teams are continuing growing nationally. Its sales teams are focus on major media centers such as Havas Media Group, Publicis, IPG Mediabrands, GroupM, Omnicom Media Group, Dentsu Aegis as well as other independent media agencies.

Félix Hernando's extensive experience of more than 15 years in the different areas of the commercial spectrum in recognized multinationals such as Verizon Media, Sizmek, Maxus and Samsung, among others, will push him to strengthen Vidoomy's commercial operations in the digital market by creating strategic network with the main companies that constitute the ecosystem of programmatic and digital advertising.

"I am very excited to join the Vidoomy project in Spain, as it is the logical step in my career to continue developing professionally. With my experience from all points of view in advertising I think I can bring a different and more complete perspective," added Félix Hernando about the challenge that has been presented to him within the company.

"The position of Country Sales Manager for Spain, led by Félix Hernando, along with our technology will further multiply Vidoomy's success, as it will allow us to continue increasing our network of Advertisers satisfied by the KPIs and offered results. Félix has a great challenge ahead of him, but we are sure that he will reach the company's targets for 2021," says Antonio Simarro, VP Global Sales at Vidoomy.

Vidoomy's desire to provide a service with the best quality to its customers and partners is what facilitates constant growth and, additionally, establishes it as an adtech company benchmark, thus bringing its video advertising solutions to all corners of the world.

