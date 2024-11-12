FELIX brings the pet and music industry together like never before

Nestle Purina reveals FELIX is the headline sponsor of Robbie Williams' 2025 European Tour

LONDON, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nestlé Purina announces FELIX, the best-selling cat food brand across Europe, is hitting the road with global superstar, Robbie Williams, as headline sponsor of his 2025 European Tour.

This is the first time a cat food brand has sponsored an A-lister music tour, bringing the pet and music industry together like never before. The tour marks the continuation of the partnership between the brand and the internationally acclaimed recording artist, with Robbie Williams writing a song, 'It's Great To Be a Cat', exclusively for the brand's advertising campaign last year.

The mischievous duo will be visiting 18 countries in Europe, starting on 31st May 2025 in Edinburgh, Scotland. The tour is scheduled to complete at the end of September 2025.

Robbie Williams says: "I'm pleased that my partnership with FELIX has extended into the live touring space, and I'm excited that the brand will be coming on tour with me. I'm a proud cat owner, and whilst I can't bring my cats on the road I am able to bring FELIX on board as the headline sponsor of next year's tour."

Fabio Pietro Degli Esposti, European Marketing Group Director at Nestle, Purina says: "It's a very exciting moment for us to continue our successful collaboration with Robbie Williams and FELIX and connect two industries in such an unexpected way – for Purina and for the whole pet industry. This tour sponsorship elevates our It's Great To Be a Cat ongoing campaign and highlights FELIX's mischievous approach to making sure its products are front and centre in surprising ways."

For more information about Robbie Williams' tour and full date list visit tickets.robbiewilliams.com or robbiewilliams.com/live, live from 09.30 (AM) GMT today.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2552706/NestlePurina_FELIX_Sponsor.jpg