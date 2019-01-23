Fedr8 Pathway Signs Partnership with Elevator/Fifty/One

FARNBOROUGH, England, January 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Fedr8 Ltd the owner of the Green Rain machine learning software platform announces a collaboration with Elevator/Fifty/One, a US based professional services and migration specialist, to deliver both modern and legacy application migrations utilising the Green Rain software platform. Elevator/Fifty/One will deliver consulting, software re-development and migration - virtualization services to Fedr8 Pathway's customers and partner ecosystem.

Elevator/Fifty/One will engage with Fedr8 Pathway to identify and deliver bespoke migration paths to current best of breed migration destinations. These services will include refactoring, containerising and managing application estates throughout Cloud migration projects.

By using Green Rain's intelligent source code analytics, applications can be rapidly, cleanly, and efficiently optimised to make the most of cloud environments or infrastructure in terms of functionality, scalability and on-going costs. Providing superior ROI for clients compared to the "move to the Cloud at any cost" methodologies too often employed around the world.

Commenting on the tie up, Damion Greef, Fedr8 CEO said;

"This collaboration with Elevator/Fifty /One, gives Fedr8 Pathway all the professional services required to deliver cloud migrations driven by Green Rain insights. The core mantra of the Fedr8 Pathway is to make informed insightful and rapid decisions to ensure optimisation of the target cloud environment. This approach avoids the risks involved of a generic 'lift, shift and hope' approach, and delivers better cost control now and in the future."

Leon Zackoski, CEO, Elevator/Fifty/One added;

"Multiple Cloud Platforms coupled with a variance in containerization choice often creates risks, confusion and need for an appropriate 'developmental direction'. The union between Fedr8 and EFO negates the risks or problems associated with ailing traditional rather "old-school" approaches to "moving to the cloud" Fedr8 provides the intellectual insight to achieve those foundational goals."

Note to editors

Green Rain circumvents the traditional limitations of a rule-based system to expose not only the genetic construct of an application, but the meaning and relationships embedded within the code visually.

Green Rain works by using "Molly" its proprietary artificial intelligence engine which interrogates software at a code level allowing the code in that software to be analysed producing actionable information at scale. Our mission is to support our customers in embracing the business benefits of the adoption of the Digital Economies through accelerated adoption of Cloud Environments.

About Elevator/Fifty/One

EFO is a US based company specializing in advanced software and hardware technologies. An extended emphasis on providing consulting, software development or -re-factoring coupled with data intelligence.

Media Contacts:

Damion Greef, CEO, Fedr8.

Email. Damion.Greef@fedr8.com



Leon Zackoski, CEO, EFO

Email. l.zackoski@efiveone.com



SOURCE Fedr8 Ltd