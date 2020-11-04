Federal Agency for Press and Mass Communications: Journalists and Diplomats Discussed Main Problems of Media in Russia and Europe

Madrid hosted the 9th International Conference "Russia and Europe: Topical Issues of Contemporary International Journalism".

MADRID, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Russian and European media experts, representatives of international public organizations, diplomatic departments and institutions also took part in the discussion, among them - Anis Bazhrektarevich, editor-in-chief of Modern Diplomacy (Austria), Srdja Trifkovic, writer, journalist, columnist for Chronicles magazine (Serbia), Sergey Nikonov, Associate Professor of Higher Schools of Journalism and Mass Communication of St. Petersburg State University, Thomas Roper, publisher Anti-Spiegel (Germany), Natalia Sudlenkova, journalist, "Pražský Telegraf", media consultant (Czech Republic), Zlatko Hadžidedić, political scientist, Director of the Center for Nationalism Studies (Bosnia-Herzegovina) and other experts.

One of the most important topics of discussion at the conference was the search for a balance between populism and quality journalism. It is very important to establish a media ecosystem in which politics will have as little impact on the media environment as possible. Anastasia Pacina, media expert from the Czech Republic, noted that the mass media has become very important in citizens' comprehension of politics in Russia: "Nowadays, in times of media dominance, not only an entertainment sphere and the economy but also political sphere and political activists have to adopt their campaigners and to integrate their narratives, actions and expectations into the mass media context. Thence, today social media platforms and social networks are widely used by politicians including populists as an effective channel for communicating with people and for promoting ideas to the masses".

The cornerstone of the discussion was the issue of alternative media and propaganda. Can a propagandist be considered a good journalist if he fulfills the task of the editorial board? Can an equal sign be put between alternative media and free media? Why can't the media controlled by states and corporations a priori be considered free?

The participants in the discussion came to the conclusion that the creation of a journalistic network built on the principles of honesty and respect, and designed to embrace and protect the European and Russian media from political populism, is the guarantee of "liberating" the media. The speakers noted that it is communication based on the principles of mutual understanding that will allow each media to become an alternative - an alternative to nationalism, authoritarianism, aggression and short-sighted political decisions.

SOURCE Federal Agency for Press and Mass Communications