FDA Grants Breakthrough Designation for Datar Cancer Genetics Early-Stage Prostate Cancer Detection Blood Test

It is the first Circulating Tumor Cell detection blood test which is able to identify early-stage Prostate Cancer with high accuracy in men of age 55-69 years

LONDON, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Datar Cancer Genetics today announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted 'Breakthrough Device Designation' for its blood test to detect early-stage prostate cancer. This is the second test from the Company that has received the Breakthrough Device Designation from the US FDA. Last year, the Company's early-stage breast cancer detection test became the first such test to receive the Breakthrough Device Designation.

