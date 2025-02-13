FCC Certification: Nagish Brings AI-Powered Phone Calls to Countless Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing Individuals

Nagish's free app empowers millions who are deaf or hard-of-hearing to make connections independently and is the first AI-powered vendor to ever secure FCC IP Relay.

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nagish, a provider of AI-powered communication tools for the deaf and hard-of-hearing communities, announced today that it has secured Federal Communications Commission (FCC) certification as an Internet Protocol Relay Service (IP Relay) provider. Nagish enables deaf or hard-of-hearing people to use any web-enabled device to communicate independently and privately through the telephone system, instantly transforming accessibility and opening up a new world of communication for countless individuals.

IP Relay, as defined by the FCC, enables users to make and receive calls exclusively via text using any Internet-connected device, including computers, smartphones, and tablets. This is particularly vital for non-verbal individuals, such as people who are profoundly deaf or have speech disabilities, ensuring seamless, independent communication for millions. Nagish is the first vendor to be FCC-certified for IP Relay since 2014.

"Achieving FCC certification for IP Relay is a watershed moment in Nagish's mission to empower the hundreds of millions of deaf and hard-of-hearing individuals around the globe. It's a remarkable moment for this remarkable community, removing barriers for anyone who has been limited in their ability to use the phone. Millions more are finally being heard," said Tomer Aharoni, co-founder and CEO of Nagish. "This milestone will enable us to scale faster, enhance our technology, and deepen our impact, to ensure a world with zero barriers."

Nagish has developed the first end-to-end private relay service that empowers deaf and hard-of-hearing individuals to seamlessly communicate via the telephone system. Nagish's app uses AI-powered speech-to-text and text-to-speech technology via a real-time captioning engine to keep conversations completely private and bridge communication gaps without relying on human-operated third parties, stenographers, or interpreter services. From employees at Fortune 500 companies, including Comcast, to countless individual users, Nagish is making phone calls, workplace meetings, and in-person conversations far more accessible according to the highest regulatory standards.

"Nagish has had more breakthroughs in accessible communication in the last three years than we've seen in the past three decades," Laura Chau, Partner at Canaan, which led Nagish's $11 million funding round in 2024. "Nagish is truly a beacon for the deaf and hard-of-hearing communities, combining cutting-edge AI with a deep commitment to their unique needs. The FCC certification is a real connections moment, underscoring the transformative impact of their solutions."

The IP Relay certification comes in the wake of Nagish's IP CTS (Internet Protocol Captioned Telephone Service) FCC certification in January 2024. Nagish's free app has been transforming how millions engage in personal and professional interactions and has seen a 500% surge in active users. The certification is expected to double Nagish's revenue projections for 2025.

About Nagish

Nagish is an AI-powered platform that offers private, real-time speech-to-text and text-to-speech solutions for the deaf and hard-of-hearing communities. By removing barriers to communication and adhering to the highest regulatory privacy standards, Nagish is transforming how individuals connect in personal, professional, and public settings, enabling truly accessible communication for everyone. Nagish has offices in New York and Tel Aviv.

