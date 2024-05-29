FAW Trucks Secures Another Order of 1,000 Vehicles Overseas

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, FAW Trucks signed an export order for 1,000 vehicles with its Kenyan dealer, TAM Company, in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya. The signing ceremony was attended by Mr. Hanjie Hu, Chief Consultant of FAW Group Corporation Overseas Affairs, and Mr. Changchun Leng, General Manager of FAW Trucks Overseas Product Line.

Mr. Ali Zubedi, General Manager of TAM Company, the Kenyan dealer, stated that their cooperation with FAW Trucks began in 2005. Thanks to FAW Trucks' long-term support and its commitment to providing high-quality products and services, they have gained a competitive edge in the Kenyan market. Furthermore, he expressed full confidence in the future development of the FAW Trucks in Kenya. Mr. Changchun Leng, representing FAW Trucks, expressed gratitude in his speech to TAM Company for its significant contributions to the development of the FAW Trucks brand in the Kenyan market.

Mr. Hanjie Hu and Mr. Ali Zubedi jointly witnessed the signing of the 1,000-unit sales order between FAW Trucks and its Kenyan dealer, TAM Company. They also participated in the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the launch of the brand new light truck model of the FAW Trucks brand.

Since entering the Kenyan market in 2005, FAW Trucks has conducted thorough research on local market regulations and policies, aiming to provide high-quality products and efficient, timely service support to local customers. In the medium and heavy truck sector, FAW Trucks has introduced the lightweight chassis HanV2.0 traction product, creating popular, cost-effective models with advantages such as low fuel consumption and light weight. This move has accelerated the introduction of the JH6 high-end product, enhancing the brand's competitiveness and gradually capturing the mid-to-high-end market. In the light truck sector, FAW Trucks has launched new products such as the JK6 and Tiger VR, which are widely recognized by local customers for their stylish appearance, abundant power, and larger payload capacity.

Looking ahead, FAW Trucks will prioritize customer satisfaction and business success, targeting the growth opportunities in the Kenyan market. It will continue to introduce superior truck products and offer more heartfelt user services, aiming for long-term, sustainable development in overseas markets.

