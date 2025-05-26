FastlinkPCB Accelerates Global Expansion, Builds Efficient PCB Industry Chain

SHENZHEN, China, May 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FastlinkPCB, a PCB manufacturing and assembly solutions provider, announced today that it has completed the layout of subsidiaries in the US, Germany, Switzerland, and Malaysia over the past year, forming a localized service network covering North America, Europe, and Southeast Asia. Through technological innovation and global resource integration, FastlinkPCB is committed to delivering more reliable and cost-competitive PCB solutions for clients while building a risk-resilient global supply chain system.

"We are creating a global service system that operates closer to markets and responds faster," said the CEO of FastlinkPCB. "By establishing a global PCB industry chain, we aim to seamlessly connect production capacity, technology, and data worldwide. For example, design requirements submitted by clients in Germany can be optimized by engineers in Stuttgart for layer stack-up solutions and then produced and delivered by factories in China."

This global service system reduces communication barriers and shortens PCB delivery cycles. Local subsidiaries provide end-to-end technical support, from design optimization to mass production. Additionally, a "zero-time-difference" response mechanism, enabled by close collaboration between subsidiaries and headquarters, ensures rapid handling of urgent requests such as design changes or prototype iterations. This empowers electronics manufacturers to accelerate product launches and reduce development risks.

Facing the expedited HDI PCB manufacturing and assembly needs of a US medical device manufacturer, the required components require the use of original US brands. FastlinkPCB U.S. office urgently docked with the well-known U.S. component manufacturers, and completed the inventory confirmation and cost budget for the model within 3 hours, which accelerated the progress of the project. David, the head of FastlinkPCB's U.S. office, said: "Relying on FastlinkPCB's U.S. office and local supply chain network, we have compressed the overall production project cycle and communication time by up to 25%."

FastlinkPCB plans to further expand its global presence over the next three years, prioritizing the establishment of new technology centers and production bases in Vietnam and Mexico. This expansion will deepen coverage in the Asia-Pacific and Latin American markets. By strengthening its localized service network, the company aims to further shorten PCB delivery cycles, enhance supply chain responsiveness, and fully achieve its strategic vision of "Global Demand, Local Delivery."

