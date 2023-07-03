FASTER, MORE COST-EFFECTIVE APP DEVELOPMENT WITH SERVICENOW

"News Provided by Technology Magazine"

ServiceNow's Creator Workflows low code App Engine allows companies to build apps and workflows quicker, smarter, and much more cost effectively.

ServiceNow has been featured in the July issue of Technology Magazine.

In this exclusive interview, Gregg Aldana, Global Area Vice President, discusses how ServiceNow's Creator Workflows allows quicker, smarter, and much more cost effective app development.

Gregg states that "Process optimisation, including citizen driven low-code app dev, is going to become a very ubiquitous skill that everybody in the workforce will be expected to have."

He adds that "The productivity gains of low code are game changing. It's changing the mission of some companies and their ability to do business."

