Fast-Growing Network Life Science Platform Company, Eagle Genomics, Adds 3 New US Advisory Board Members to its Global Panel

The successful British scale-up has attracted senior figures in international business development, pharmaceutical commercial strategy and nutrition innovation in San Diego, Cambridge Massachusetts, and New York to help shape the next phase of its worldwide growth

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Genomics, a pioneer in applying network science to biology, has announced the appointment of three prestigious US-based advisory board members to its global panel, to help shape the next phase of its growth internationally. The move comes as the world's biggest brands in food, personal care and agriculture biotechnology (AgBio) look to play their part in addressing real-world challenges with innovative, sustainable, next-generation products that work symbiotically with the microbiome.

Kelly C. Huang, based in San Diego, California, is co-chair of Boardroom Ready at Women In Bio, an organization of professionals committed to promoting careers, leadership, and entrepreneurship of women in life sciences. In this role she coordinates boardroom training, mentoring, and events for female life science executives looking to serve on boards. Of 101 women in the program, 70+ have obtained private and public life-science board positions. Early in her career Kelly built critical business development relationships for IBM and Monsanto with JV partners and customers. More recently as a leadership coach and speaker, she has headlined events at Qualcomm, IEEE and Women in Tech.

Jim Frates, Chief Financial Officer at Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in Cambridge, Massachusetts, started his career in Biotechnology investment banking before becoming more embedded in the industry in company financial leadership roles. These included 23 years as CFO at Alkermes, seeing through its growth from a clinical stage company to an international commercial and development enterprise with multiple products, turning over $1 billion in revenue and employing more than 2,000 people. Jim joined Amylyx earlier this year - a company specialising in developing new treatments for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Alzheimer's Disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

Joshua Anthony, based in the New York City Metropolitan Area, is a scientist, innovator and entrepreneur and Founder/CEO of personalised nutrition innovation start-up, Nlumn. The company works with food, nutrition and health-technology companies to create new opportunities in the personalized nutrition and health marketplace that help consumers reach their health and functional goals. Over the last two decades, Josh has led all phases of the product lifecycle from discovery to commercialisation for food and nutrition companies, including Campbell Soup Company, Mead Johnson Nutrition and Unilever, as well as for personalised nutrition start-up Habit.

The new appointments come as Eagle Genomics accelerates its growth ambitions and helps more global brands innovate with microbiome-friendly science, with the company's pioneering e[datascientist]™ knowledge discovery platform to network and explore the supporting science.

Commenting on the announcement of Eagle Genomics' additional advisors, Anthony Finbow, the company's CEO, said, "We are delighted to welcome such deep and diverse expertise and experience to our advisory panel as Eagle Genomics sets out its growth strategy for the next phase in its expansion. Kelly, Jim and Josh each bring their unique perspective on the bio revolution and the associated opportunity both for our business, and for the clients that we are working with. Together they will provide an invaluable sounding board and source of feedback, adding to the already strong line-up of board advisors we have in place."

The three new US advisors join existing panel members Greg Bodine, Chief Cloud and IT Officer at patient insights specialist, Excelicare, in Cary, North Carolina; Bettina Goerner, Chief Data Officer at Centogene (Diagnostics & Genomics), in Heidelberg, Baden-Württemberg in Germany; and David Cleevely, who among many prestigious roles during his career co-founded web-based antibody company Abcam (ABC.L), is a Fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering and the IET and, in 2009, was appointed the Founding Director and Executive Committee Member of the Centre for Science and Policy at the University of Cambridge.

Eagle Genomics, which has ambitious plans for global customer-led growth as the bio revolution continues to transform the global economy, recently announced plans for significant expansion in India within the innovation hub of Laxmi Cyber City in Hyderabad, a major centre for the technology and biotechnology industries. The company, which will soon launch a major new funding round, already has a hub in New York's Genome Center and further bases in France and Germany.

Eagle Genomics, headquartered in Cambridge, UK, innovates at the intersection of biology, data sciences and bioinformatics. The company specialises in delivering powerful enterprise platform solutions for innovation in the microbiomics and genomics era. Its award-winning[1] AI-augmented knowledge discovery platform, e[datascientist]™, helps companies conduct science led innovation for next-generation food, personal care, cosmetics and agriculture biotechnology (AgBio) products. The platform harnesses causal network science, and advanced machine learning and cognitive services.

Eagle Genomics was founded in 2008 with a focus on human DNA discovery in biotech and pharma, before relaunching almost a decade later with a new mission - to apply network science to microbiome-related discovery. Today the fast-growing global business has operations in the world's major centres for genomics and AI. These include Cambridge's Wellcome BioData Innovation Centre and London's Knowledge Quarter in the UK; Microsoft's AI Factory in Paris; Potsdam Science Park; JLABS in New York, and the new facility in Laxmi Cyber City in Hyderabad, India.

Eagle Genomics works with the world's leading food and personal care companies to create and launch new products which work in harmony with the human and ecological microbiome. Find out more at www.eaglegenomics.com.

[1] BioIT World 'Best of Show'; Hello Tomorrow Top 500 Deeptech Startup, Microsoft AI Factory, EIT Food Rising Star, WBCSD FReSH Gamechanger

