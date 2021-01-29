Fast-growing Language and Technology Company Plint Appoints Thomas Roberts as New Chief Executive Officer

- "I'm thrilled that Plint is now part of my story and to join a team helping people share their stories around the globe", says Roberts.

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Plint has appointed Thomas Roberts as new Chief Executive Officer, replacing Örjan Serner who has been acting CEO since March 2019. Most recently Roberts was Head of Development at Luxbright and before that he served as SVP for the EMEA region at Icomera - a global leader in mobile internet connectivity for public transport. At Icomera, he has held several VP roles with responsibilities including sales tactics, R&D, global marketing, and product strategy.Thomas Roberts has vast experience in leading digital development and growth within international organisations. In 2003, Roberts co-founded mobile text answering service Texperts. The offering was the first of its kind and was based on a platform that intelligently managed work-flows with home-based agents who did the research for customers. After the sale of Texperts to New York-based kgb he took on responsibility for the global portfolio of Mobile and Digital products for the parent company.

"We are very happy about Thomas joining Plint, and we believe he will bring a lot of useful experience to the company which will help foster sustainable growth. Coming from an entrepreneurial background, Thomas has a good understanding of the scale-up phase that Plint is currently in. In terms of leadership, we share many of the core values that have been vital parts of our success so far. I'm confident that Thomas will be a very good fit for us." says Örjan Serner, partner and acting CEO who will continue his engagement as a member of the board.

The onboarding of a new CEO is one of the strategic steps in the continuous expansion of the company that has been doing well despite the Corona crisis. One of the reasons for this is an increasing interest in the unique, cloud-based localisation and project orchestration system Plint Core, with licensees like Viacom/CBS and the European Union. Plint is set to scale up and enhance their digital offerings and will launch a brand new product later this year, as well as broaden their portfolio of subtitling and dubbing services.

"It's so exciting to be joining Plint and inspire the team to reach new heights; no easy feat given the huge growth we have seen in recent years. I believe that Plint is a key part in the entertainment chain that brings so much joy to millions of people around the world - especially in these tough times. Plint's values speak to me - a deep-seated care for our clients and the work we deliver to them, for our linguists and for our team. I'm honoured to have the opportunity to continue to nurture this spirit as Plint's own story flourishes." says Thomas Roberts.

For more information, please contact:

Örjan Serner, CEO

orjan.serner@plint.com

Frida Abrahamsson, Communicationsfrida.abrahamsson@plint.com

About Plint

Plint is one of the world's fastest-growing localization companies with offices in Gothenburg, Boras, London, and Los Angeles. With a passion for storytelling, they offer subtitling and studio services to clients like Netflix, IKEA, H&M, and NENT Group. Apart from subtitling services Plint is also licensing their own cloud-based software Plint Core - a unique, scalable project management tool for orchestrating localization projects. Today, the company has about 45 employees in-house, and a linguist community of over 1500 freelancers around the globe. Since 2016 Plint has increased sales from 11m to an incredible 236m SEK (1.3m to 28.4m USD), a growth rate of over 2000%.

To learn more about us, please visit www.plint.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/plint/r/fast-growing-language-and-technology-company-plint-appoints-thomas-roberts-as-new-chief-executive-of,c3276365

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/18436/3276365/1365511.pdf Press release (PDF) https://news.cision.com/plint/i/thomassmile-bw,c2872377 ThomasSmile BW

SOURCE Plint