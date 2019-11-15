Fashion On Screen Plc: Listing on Second European Exchange Planned

LONDON, Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Directors of FOS are pleased to announce that they have instructed lawyers to commence preparation for the submission of a Prospectus Document for the listing of the company's Ordinary Shares on a second European Stock Market.

The company hopes to have a completed submission document ready in early January 2020 and envisages trading of its Securities by the end of the first quarter 2020.

The company will maintain its existing listing on the Vienna Stock Exchange.

Nevern Johns, FOS CEO, said: "We are delighted to be taking this next step forward as we grow the FOS group of companies. A second European listing in conjunction with our existing Vienna Stock Exchange Listing will further strengthen our operations, add additional liquidity and provide added value to shareholders."

THE DIRECTORS OF THE ISSUER ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE CONTENTS OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT

For further information:

Paul Quade

07947 186694

CityRoad Communications

020 7248 8010

SOURCE Fashion On Screen Plc