Fashion Extravaganza in Paris: SHEIN Set to Present "Endless Summer" Fashion Show

PARIS, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SHEIN, the leading online fashion and lifestyle retailer, is set to host an extravagant fashion show in the heart of Paris on June 8th. Renowned for its vibrant fashion scene and trendsetting aesthetics, the city serves as the perfect backdrop to celebrate the fusion of creativity and innovation that SHEIN X embodies. The event will feature 25 talented designers who have been selected through the esteemed SHEIN X program, presenting a total of 78 stunning looks under the captivating theme of "Endless Summer."

SHEIN X is a groundbreaking initiative dedicated to empowering small and medium-sized independent designers and artists worldwide. By offering a platform for these creative minds to express their unique visions, SHEIN X removes the barriers of commerciality and competition that often hinder emerging talents in the fashion industry.

The highly anticipated fashion show will take place at a prestigious venue in Paris, renowned for its artistic heritage and glamorous ambiance. Attendees can expect an immersive experience that embodies the spirit of an "Endless Summer," transporting them to a world of vibrant colors, flowing fabrics, and cutting-edge designs. The collection will encompass a delightful blend of colors, patterns, and styles, epitomizing the carefree spirit and energy of the season.

Cui He, Director of Europe at SHEIN, expressed her excitement about the upcoming event: "We are thrilled to bring together such a diverse and talented group of designers for the SHEIN Fashion Show in Paris. With the theme of 'Endless Summer,' we aim to capture the essence of joy, freedom, and self-expression that this season represents. SHEIN X has been instrumental in nurturing these designers and providing them with the necessary tools and support to turn their creative visions into thriving businesses. We are proud to be a part of their journey."

Each unique look presented during the fashion show will be made available for purchase on the SHEIN website, allowing fashion enthusiasts from around the globe to own a piece of the remarkable designs showcased on the runway. This initiative demonstrates SHEIN's commitment to bridging the gap between independent designers and fashion enthusiasts, fostering a dynamic and inclusive community that appreciates the artistry and craftsmanship of each creation.

SHEIN's dedication to supporting emerging talent through the SHEIN X program extends beyond just providing a platform. The company offers comprehensive assistance in various aspects, including marketing, manufacturing, and operational and financial support. The creators retain the intellectual property rights and receive a percentage of the sales made. By alleviating the burden of logistics and administrative tasks, SHEIN enables designers to focus on their true passion: creating fashion and art that authentically reflects their individuality.

The "Endless Summer" fashion show promises to be an extraordinary event that will leave a lasting impression on the fashion world. By embracing the SHEIN X vision of inclusivity and forward-thinking fashion, this show invites fashion lovers to embark on a journey where summer never ends.

ABOUT SHEIN

SHEIN is a global, integrated marketplace offering extended fashion and lifestyle shopping categories from SHEIN branded apparel to products from a global network of sellers, all at affordable prices. Headquartered in Singapore, SHEIN remains committed to making the beauty of fashion accessible to all, leveraging its industry-leading on-demand production methodology since 2012, for a smarter and more sustainable industry. Save money. Live in style.

To learn more about SHEIN, visit www.SHEINgroup.com.

CONTACT: media@sheingroup.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2089406/image_5026813_37549834.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2089407/image_5026813_37549924.jpg

SOURCE SHEIN France