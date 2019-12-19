Farmplan's Gatekeeper Users Can Now Benefit from Crop Optimisation with Hummingbird

"One of the biggest barriers to leveraging the benefits of precision agriculture is connecting and integrating diverse data sources," said Alistair Knott, Proagrica's Precision Agriculture Development Director. "At present, farmers are forced to re-enter essential field data, even when that data is already in their farm management system. To remove this restriction, we have been actively developing and promoting a better option for our farmers. They now have the ability to seamlessly and securely permission their cropping and/or operation data by field, in a standardised format, efficiently delivered via an API."

"We are really pleased to have partnered with Farmplan's Gatekeeper software," explained Will Wells, Founder & CEO, Hummingbird Technologies. "Integration is one of the key blockers to adoption in this industry. Farmers are fed-up with inputting the same data into multiple platforms, and this solves at least part of that problem. From now on, all farmers who have their field boundaries and cropping information stored in Gatekeeper will be able to seamlessly send this information to Hummingbird. They then receive market leading analysis and variable rate application plans including Variable Rate Seed, Nutrition, PGR and Fungicide from the Hummingbird platform without ever having to re-enter their cropping information each season."

For further information on Hummingbird, please see the Hummingbird Tech Blog or visit the website at https://hummingbirdtech.com/.

This development is the latest step in Proagrica's ongoing commitment to better data connectivity in the agricultural supply chain. Their expertise in both the sector and data integration allows businesses to focus on creating value for partners and farmers. For further information on Proagrica please visit the website at www.proagrica.com.

About Proagrica

Proagrica, part of RELX Group, is a global provider of independent connectivity and data-driven support solutions for the agriculture and animal health industries. We deliver actionable intelligence to drive business growth across the value chain. Our superior products and services connect and empower industry participants to address their key needs around trading, productivity and compliance. Our solutions are built around the key competencies of data connectivity and data analytics delivering seamless supply chain management, supply chain standards compliance, and customer insight and engagement, essential for businesses looking to improve their value offering and expand in the modern marketplace. Further information at www.proagrica.com, www.relx.com

About Farmplan

Farmplan (http://www.farmplan.co.uk) is the leading industry software specialist in the agricultural sector. With a proud heritage of over 50 years its unique blend of people, knowledge and technology have supported the needs of every farm, no matter the size or complexity. Farmplan is part of IAgrM and works closely with the AICC, accountants, advisors and agronomists across the industry, championing farmers while helping to shape the future success of agribusinesses.

About Hummingbird Technologies

Hummingbird Technologies is an Artificial Intelligence business that provides advanced crop analytics to its customers by using proprietary Machine Learning algorithms applied to remote sensing captured imagery. Our expertise allows our customers: to increase their yields, optimise chemical inputs, farm more sustainably and make earlier, more informed decisions. By pushing the boundaries of science and technology, our mission is to improve the efficiency of global crop production, and to feed the world's growing population sustainably. Further information at https://hummingbirdtech.com/

