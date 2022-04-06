Faraday v4: Agile security for agile development

Faraday works to make security scalable, efficient, and agile. The platform allows teams to manage all cybersecurity matters from the same place, simplifying the key steps of vulnerability management and penetration testing tasks.

Its new version is cloud-based and has an intuitive UI, designed to make security more comfortable. Faraday lets you scan, analyze, tag, and assign vulnerabilities with just a few clicks, making it the go-to platform for teams to incorporate security into their development process.

Vulnerabilities are shown on a dashboard that eases the key evaluation, classification, and triaging steps. General analytics on vulnerabilities may be displayed and compared between workspaces to address strategic decisions.

We fit your size: five workspaces to expand your security possibilities. Compare workspaces in a single grid view.

to expand your security possibilities. Compare workspaces in a single grid view. Save time and automate your reporting options with our customized reports .

. Communicate easily by sharing workspaces with other users.

Easy management of duplicated vulnerabilities across scanning tools.

vulnerabilities across scanning tools. Advanced filters and search bar.

Integrate scanning tools directly into your workspace with the guidance of our friendly agent's wizard.

Don't miss a single thing. We added a notifications icon to help you keep up with your team.

icon to help you keep up with your team. No need for installation; available on our cloud.

All in order to save teams' time and energy and help build scalable security solutions.

You may get started right now. Create an account today for free.

Contact: sales@faradaysec.com; https://faradaysec.com/?utm_medium=mailing&utm_source=Cision&utm_campaign=pressrelease&utm_content=Cision

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1781885/DASHBOARD_nuevo_2022_2_01.jpg

SOURCE Faraday