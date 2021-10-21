FARA - The Road Ahead: The importance of public transport in building a sustainable future

'Bus travel is undergoing a revolution, with new technology incentivising passengers and supporting sustainable transport goals', says Solveig Ellila Kristiansen, Ticketer Group CCO and FARA CEO.

TRONDHEIM, Norway, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Climate change is a global concern, and with the rise in extreme weather conditions such as heatwaves and flash floods, it simply cannot be ignored. In recent years, the public call to fight back has grown louder and today almost all of us are looking for ways to play our part.

This year, sustainability and the environment are at the forefront of minds due to November's UN Climate Change Conference (COP 26) and the fact we have an opportunity to build back greener post-pandemic.

Public transport has a hugely important role in pushing forward the green agenda. It supports European Commission's (EC) climate targets and many of the United Nations' (UN) sustainable development goals, such as goal number 11, which focuses on sustainable transport. Part of addressing this is improving air quality, and since cars cause over 50% of the transport sector's greenhouse gases, the more people we can get out of their private vehicles and onto public transport the better.

