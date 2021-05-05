Family Business Simpkin & Roses Pivots After Lockdown Impact

LONDON, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Simpkin & Roses is making high quality frozen ready meals for nationwide doorstep delivery.

Simpkin & Roses was founded by Bella Carter and over the last ten years built a reputation as a well-respected catering company for corporate and private events.

With social restrictions imposed in March 2020, Bella and Hugh's business ceased to exist overnight. With a growing family to support, a new business incorporating the premises, staff and equipment would have to be developed.

A decision was made to turn the business round into a next day frozen meal delivery service. This meant developing a website, designing packaging, establishing delivery contracts, experimenting with packaging and reorganising the kitchen. The new business was launched at the beginning of March 2021.

Tapping into the growth in demand for convenient, high quality food, Simpkin & Roses has launched a brand new nationwide delivery service of delicious frozen meals.

Our recipes are all written and tested by Bella who has a hands-on role in the kitchen. They embody everything Simpkin & Roses is about – cooking dishes that everyone loves using fresh, seasonal ingredients, with premium quality meat from our local family-run butcher and fresh fish from the market. Our menu reflects the seasons with new dishes being added regularly.

The meals are flash frozen immediately after cooking to seal in all the flavours straight from the pan. Freezing is the perfect way to preserve food and means that artificial additives are unnecessary. Our packaging is fully recyclable and keeps the meals frozen during overnight transit to your door.

www.simpkinandroses.com

For more information, please contact Rosie Burbidge on +44 0203 397 0425 or rosie@simpkinandroses.com

SOURCE Simpkin & Roses