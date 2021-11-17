Fall in Love with These 8 Romantic Spots in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Philippines Department of Tourism highlights these destinations that offer the best sights and make for the perfect romantic vacation for honeymooners or mini-mooners.

"Couples looking for a memorable honeymoon or romantic getaway can find them in our pristine beaches and mountain trails, where they can go hiking, biking, diving, or simply lounge comfortably. We are preparing these romantic destinations for your visit when international borders reopen, ensuring that health and safety protocols are securely in place," says Department of Tourism Secretary Berna Romulo-Puyat.

These beautiful islands provide the perfect backdrop to create more memories, and couples are sure to fall in love all over again not only with each other, but also with the Philippines.

Long Beach, San Vicente, Palawan

At a 14.7 kilometer stretch, the longest white-sand beach in the Philippines is also the second-longest in Southeast Asia. Take a romantic sunset stroll on the gorgeous shores of Long Beach. Enjoy the laid-back rural vibe at the beach and lounge lazily on the sand while gazing at the undisturbed view of the horizon. Cool off at the clear waters or head out to the majestic Pamuayan Falls where you can traipse into the forests for a glimpse of the rich flora and fauna of the area. You can also go island-hopping via a short boat ride to discover other hidden gems of San Vicente.

Bantayan Island, Cebu

Located at Cebu's northernmost tip is Bantayan Island. Some of the attractions that offer unforgettable moments and make dramatic backdrops are the secluded Paradise Beach and Virgin Island, the Obo-Ob Mangrove Garden with its rustic bamboo bridge, the Kota Park Pier, and the Kinatarkan Lighthouse. For a taste of history, visit the centuries-old St. Peter and Paul Parish Church made of coral stones, and for a taste of local Cebuano cuisine, look for restaurants that offer Sutukil or grilled seafood from the catch of the day.

Samal Island, Davao

The Island Garden City of Samal is composed of two beautiful islands and is dotted with many resorts where couples can enjoy a luxe and romantic getaway amid the white sand and clear tranquil waters. A memorable meal under the stars can be arranged, where you can enjoy the freshest seafood and toast with a choice of wines. In the daytime, you can arrange for a picnic at the cascading Hagimit Falls or take a day trip to the Pearl Farm Beach Resort for some sightseeing and to try out its water activities such as jet skiing and diving. Hike hand in hand at the beginner-friendly Mt. Puting Bato or catch Vanishing Island before it becomes submerged from the tides.

Bukidnon Glamping Sites

Enjoy a romantic vacation under a canopy of stars and a natural ambience at the glamping sites that are available in Bukidnon. The cool climes make it perfect for snuggling together in the glamp tents that are set up in the mountains or overlooking the grand Bukidnon landscapes. Taglucop Strawberry Hills lets you wake up to a field of flowers and fruits, serenaded by the relaxing calm that is characteristic of the Bukidnon province.

Dahilayan Forest Park has cabin-like tents that offer a treetop view. While in Bukidnon, take a sight-seeing trip to the other tourist attractions of the Province such as Lake Pinamaloy in Don Carlos and the solemn beauty of the Abbey of the Transfiguration in Malaybalay City.

Boracay Island

The world-renowned Philippines island with its white sand and blue waters in one of the top wedding and honeymoon destinations in the country. Aside from lounging at the beach with a drink in hand to catch a breathtaking sunset, travelers can enjoy myriad other adventures such as sampling the vibrant night-life and enjoying the local cuisine from its choices of restaurants. For some quality couple time, travelers can explore quieter beaches such as Diniwid, Puka, Ilig-Iligan or Balinghai, or enjoy activities such as diving, snorkeling, and parasailing.

Batanes Island

Each Batanes attraction offers many romantic activities. The wide-open spaces at Rakuh-a-Payahman (also called communal pastureland) and Vayang Rolling Hills give you a clear view of forever under the blue due its vast landscapes and seascapes. Perhaps, the tallest structures in Batanes are its most romantic ones – its lighthouses, set against a dramatic backdrop of the sky makes for great couple photo opportunities. Couples can bike through the island to explore its breathtaking grandeur or book a boat ride to Sabtang Island to visit vernacular stone houses that were built to withstand any storm and using only local building materials.

Sicogon Island and Islas de Gigantes, Iloilo

For a relaxing experience, take a trip to Iloilo's tropical gems Sicogon Island and Isla de Gigantes. Be swept off your feet with the gorgeous vistas at Sicogon's Barangay Buwaya Beach, with powder-fine sand leading to clear waters. Fall in love with the rustic life of the fishing community and commune with nature at the rock formations and craggy peak of Mt. Opao. Islas de Gigantes is another destination for nature lovers who will enjoy its offbeat charm and the friendly hospitality of the local communities. Book a boat ride at Antonia, Cabugaw Gamay Island, and Bantigue or climb the lighthouse found at the island's Northern part for a clear.

Intramuros, Manila

Promenade along the cobbled streets of Intramuros to get a feel of its old-world charm. You may also imbibe the timeless beauty of this historic city on a bike ride, as it passes through notable landmarks such as the Baluarte de San Diego, Plaza Mexico, and Puerto Real. Visit the centuries-old churches San Agustin and Manila Cathedral that are both popular for weddings. Book a romantic dinner at Barbara's Heritage Restaurant or at the La Cathedral Café to cap a perfectly romantic day.

A Safe Time Together

The Philippines is the perfect place to disconnect from the world and connect with each other. The country offers many island destinations for a romantic couple's trip where there is time to enjoy each other's company in the ambience of a tropical paradise.

#MoreFunAwaits in the Philippines as the country has been developing more tourist attractions and exciting activities for travelers to experience when international travel is allowed.

The Philippines Department of Tourism has announced a #MoreFunAwaits campaign to showcase the preparation for the new tourism circuits, products and packages that prioritize the health and safety of the tourists.

As of the October 1, 55 percent of tourism workers in the country have been vaccinated. In the nation's bustling capital of Metro Manila, 99% of tourism workers in DOT-accredited hotels and accommodation establishments, as well as 99% of tourism workers in accredited restaurants have had their anti-COVID jabs. In addition, this fascinating destination has received the Safe Travels stamp from the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) which selects destinations that meet international health and safety standards to travel without worries.

To learn more about the Philippines' new and exciting adventures, as well as safety and travel updates, visit www.morefunawaits.com/ and www.itsmorefuninthephilippines.co.il (for Israel), www.morefunawaits.com/ (for Turkey), and www.esmasdivertidoenfilipinas.es (for Spain) or download the Travel Philippines app at the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

For photos:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1LLlB6UFJ-Ej_YUBL7aNM0b8bat7mxBev?usp=sharing

SOURCE Philippines Department of Tourism