Factory Automation Market Size to Reach USD 368,372.4 Million by 2025 - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Factory automation standardizes industrial processes and ensures consistent, superior-quality results. Furthermore, due to its features such as reduced human interference, increased efficiency, and lower labor costs, it fulfills the need for mass production in manufacturing, resulting in minimum overall operating costs.

The global factory automation market size is expected to reach USD 368,372.4 Million in 2025, from USD 190,882.2 Million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2018 to 2025.

The manufacturers use different factory operated control systems to automate and optimize industrial processes such as metalworking, molding, manufacturing of additives, and painting works. Supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) systems, distributed control systems (DCS), and programmable logic controllers (PLC) are some of the primary controls used by industries.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE FACTORY AUTOMATION MARKET

The growth of factory automation market size can be attributed to the emphasis on industrial automation and optimal resource utilization, increased use of enabling technologies in manufacturing, increased adoption of industrial robots in the manufacturing sector driven by collaborative robots, connected enterprises, and mass production to meet the growing population's demands.

Additionally, due to the growing adoption of Industry 4.0 trend and IoT enabled smart technologies, the factory automation market size is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Labor costs have gone up exponentially across different regions. Moreover, the requirements for quality are also getting more stringent. Against this context, factory automation will enable efficient production workflow and reduce labor costs. These factors are expected to increase the factory automation market size during the forecast period.

The market is also expected to grow due to government initiatives and policy toward industrial automation adoption.

The industry 's rapid shift towards smart manufacturing is expected to cause an increase in the industrial automation market size forecast period.

FACTORS AFFECTING THE FACTORY AUTOMATION MARKET SIZE

Factory automation growth is hindered by high investment, limited availability of skilled workers, and inadequate awareness about security.

FACTORY AUTOMATION MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

During the forecast era, industrial robots will likely hold the largest share in the factory automation market. Installing industrial robots eliminates human interference in the manufacturing process, thereby reducing manufacturing costs with improved quality and increased production efficiency.

Mining and metals industries are expected to witness the highest rate of growth in the factory automation market. Factory automation in the mining and metals industry provides greater productivity, ensures safety, improves reliability, and improves quality.

Due to the presence of key factory automation companies such as Siemens, ABB, Schneider, and others as well as the Industry 4.0 initiative to improve manufacturing productivity, Europe is expected to hold the largest factory automation market share in 2017.

is expected to hold the largest factory automation market share in 2017. APAC is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to technological innovations and the high adoption of automation technologies in different industries

BY CONTROL SYSTEM

Distributed Control System (DCS)

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition System (SCADA)

Manufacturing Execution System (MES)

Safety Instrumented System (SIS)

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

Human Machine Interface (HMI)

BY COMPONENT

Sensors

Controllers

Switches & Relays

Industrial Robots

Drives

Others

BY END USER

Automotive Manufacturing

Food & Beverage

Oil & Gas Processing

Mining

Others

KEY PLAYERS

ABB Ltd.

Emerson Electric Company

GE Company

Honeywell International Incorporation

Mitsubishi Electric Factory Automation

Omron Corporation

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Schneider Electric SA

Siemens AG

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

OTHER PLAYERS

Kuka AG

Keyence Corporation

Fanuc Corporation

Bosch Rexroth

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

Endress+Hauser AG

Hitachi Ltd.

