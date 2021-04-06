Facial Skin Ablative Treatment Market Revenue Worth $8,394.3 Million by 2030 says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Around the world, with the increasing influence of social media, fashion magazines, and the Western culture, people are becoming more conscious of their appearance. Due to this factor, the global facial skin ablative treatment market revenue, which was $4,134.6 million in 2019, will reach $8,394.3 million by 2030, at a 7.8% CAGR between 2020 and 2030, according to P&S Intelligence.

As per the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS), the number of people who wanted a cosmetic surgery in 2017 was twice that in 2013. This is acting as a key facial skin ablative treatment market growth driver, as aestheticians and cosmetic surgeons are combining intense pulsed light (IPL) and laser technologies for treating broken blood vessels, skin laxity, rolls of localized fat, fine lines, large pores, and skin discoloration.

The highest CAGR in the technology segment of the facial skin ablative treatment market is predicted to be seen in the radiofrequency (RF) microneedling category in the years to come. This technology shows effective results in just one procedure, and it is considered safe owing to its fewer side-effects. This is why RF microneedling is widely used for scar treatment, skin tightening, and many other facial skin procedures.

Presently, North America generates the highest revenue for facial skin ablative treatment market players. The increasing prevalence of facial skin issues, existence of numerous established medical laser and cosmetics companies, high awareness about the enhanced skin ablative treatments available, and rising concerns of people regarding their appearance drive the demand for facial skin ablative treatments and the related devices.

Key companies in the global facial skin ablative treatment market include Lumenis Ltd., Alma Lasers Ltd., Cutera Inc., Syneron Medical Ltd., EL.EN. S.p.A., Sciton Inc., Fotona D.o.o., Laseroptek Co. Ltd., Hologic Inc., Imdad LLC, Crown Laboratories Inc., Stryker Corporation, Lutronic Corp, Delasco LLC, Koru Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., INSTITUTE BCN ESTHETICS SL, HUGEL Inc., CAREGEN Co. LTD., Galderma SA, Allergan plc, Shenb Co. Ltd., and Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA.

