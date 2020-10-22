F-star Therapeutics to Present at SITC 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting

CAMBRIDGE, England and CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- F-star Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of innovative tetravalent bispecific (mAb2™) antibodies, today announced that it will present two posters at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's (SITC) 35th Virtual Annual Meeting being held from Monday, November 9, 2020 to Saturday, November 14, 2020.

The posters will focus on FS118, F-star's potentially first-in-class, tetravalent bispecific antibody that simultaneously blocks both the LAG-3 and PD-L1 immunosuppressive pathways. FS118 has preclinically and, in preliminary clinical data, demonstrated potent anti-tumor growth activity as well as a highly differentiated mechanism of action when compared to checkpoint monotherapies alone or in combinations.

Abstracts are available on the SITC website and the accompanying posters will be available in the Virtual Poster Hall open from 8:00 am EST on Monday, November 9, until the Virtual Poster Hall closes on December 31, 2020.

Details of the poster presentations:

Title: A First-in-Human Study of FS118, a Tetravalent Bispecific Antibody Targeting LAG-3 and PD-L1, in Patients with Advanced Cancer and Resistance to PD-(L)1 Therapy

Live Q&A: Poster #395 – Wednesday, Nov. 11 from 5:15-5:45 p.m. EST and Friday, Nov. 13 from 4:40-5:10 p.m. EST

Title: FS118, a Tetravalent Bispecific Antibody Targeting LAG-3 and PD-L1, Induces LAG-3 Shedding Resulting in Receptor Downregulation by T Cells via a Novel mechanism of Action

Live Q&A: Poster #715 – Wednesday, Nov. 11 from 5:15-5:45 p.m. EST and Friday, Nov. 13 from 4:40-5:10 p.m. EST

