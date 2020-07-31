F-Secure and AirTies To Unite Service Providers' Favorite Security and Smart Wi-Fi Solutions

Companies announce new strategic collaboration to enhance security and home Wi-Fi management for Internet service providers

Integrated offering will combine AirTies' Managed Wi-Fi and F-Secure SENSE router security for a fast, safe, and unified connected home experience that customers want

HELSINKI, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyber security provider F-Secure, and AirTies, the most widely deployed supplier of managed Wi-Fi solutions to service providers globally, have agreed on a new collaboration to offer their best-in-breed solutions to Internet service providers.

The joint solution will bring together the leader of Smart Wi-Fi and the leading security choice of service providers to manage and enhance Wi-Fi connections and secure the connected home. Specifically, it will combine AirTies' home Wi-Fi management capabilities with F-Secure SENSE router security to improve Wi-Fi performance in the home and provide enhanced protection and parental controls that safeguard the entire family from malicious web content, hacking, spyware, phishing, and threats to unsecured devices.

"We're thrilled by this new strategic collaboration that simply and beautifully weaves together the best Wi-Fi solution with the best connected home security," said Kristian Järnefelt, Executive Vice President, Consumer Security at F-Secure. "Some service providers want the best-in-class solution but have challenges delivering the services separately. Their stated wish is that they could combine the two. And thanks to our collaboration with AirTies, they can easily offer the best of both worlds, without being locked into any one proprietary system."

A recent F-Secure survey found that 83% of consumers said that good Wi-Fi coverage and the speed of the connection are important or very important when it comes to selecting a Wi-Fi router.* The next highest consideration is internet security on the router that protects all devices in the home, which 74% of consumers described as important or very important.

"Reliable, fast, Wi-Fi creates loyal consumers," said Philippe Alcaras, CEO of AirTies. "Consumers also want to know that their home networks are secure, and they're trusting service providers to make that happen. By integrating F-Secure SENSE with our software, we will provide exceptional home Wi-Fi performance that can also tackle various threats that can slow down or incapacitate the connected devices in consumers' homes."

AirTies empowers service providers to provide the best Wi-Fi experience to their customers while ensuring ISPs maintain control over data, service monitoring, and home networking enhancements. AirTies provides Smart Wi-Fi software for CPE, a cloud-based management platform, Mesh extenders, apps and more to ISPs around the globe. F-Secure SENSE allows service providers to choose how they want to offer the best security and privacy protection for the connected home and offers flexibility in delivering it-on its own, through select apps, or in combination with solutions from other industry leaders.

"Our proven ability to secure the home in combination with leading Internet service providers will give customers a simple way to get a lightning fast broadband connection on every device without sacrificing security," said Järnefelt.

Additional information about AirTies is at www.AirTies.com, and additional information about F-Secure is at www.f-secure.com.

*Source: F-Secure Survey, April 2020, 11 countries (USA, Japan, UK, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, Sweden, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa), 400 respondents per country = 4400 respondents (+25years)

About F-Secure

Nobody has better visibility into real-life cyber attacks than F-Secure. We're closing the gap between detection and response, utilizing the unmatched threat intelligence of hundreds of our industry's best technical consultants, millions of devices running our award-winning software, and ceaseless innovations in artificial intelligence. Top banks, airlines, and enterprises trust our commitment to beating the world's most potent threats. Together with our network of the top channel partners and over 200 service providers, we're on a mission to make sure everyone has the enterprise-grade cyber security we all need.

Founded in 1988, F-Secure is listed on the NASDAQ OMX Helsinki Ltd.

f-secure.com | twitter.com/fsecure | linkedin.com/f-secure

About AirTies

Founded in 2004, AirTies is the most widely deployed provider of managed in-home Wi-Fi solutions to operators around the globe. The company offers Smart Wi-Fi software, a cloud-based management platform and Mesh extenders. Service providers turn to AirTies for the design, implementation, and ongoing optimization of their customers' broadband experience. With an installed base of over 30 million homes, AirTies' customers include: AT&T, Singtel, Sky and many others. More information is available at www.AirTies.com.



