EZVIZ Unfolds 2021 with New Generations of Products, Integrating Industry-leading Smart Home Technologies for Next-level Enjoyment and Everyday Peace of Mind

As a global leader in home intelligence, EZVIZ taps into the European market with an integrated product portfolio ranging from security cameras and smart doorbells, to smart lighting and more. The company demonstrates competitiveness in not only product innovation but also diverse product offering. In response to the market trend in 2021, EZVIZ rolls out a year of excitements with the launch of multiple high-tech products in the first quarter. The new additions, all equipped with AI capacities and next-level product features, aim at increasing product adoptability to a wider application scenario under diversified consumer needs.

First, EZVIZ uplifts the threshold of high-performance security cameras by introducing a group of AI-powered newbies. The new comers include EZVIZ's first-ever outdoor pan/tilt camera C8C, and the orb-shaped rotational indoor camera C6W. Both cameras are designed for 360-degree, intelligent monitoring to cover every corner around and inside the household, along with a compact, delightful design to fit in any environment. Furthermore, EZVIZ upgrades its best-selling C3W and C6C with all pro features – including enhanced video quality and AI human detection – by adding the C3W Pro and the C6CN Pro to the lineup.

It is also worth noticing that EZVIZ is taking a step further with wire-free, battery-powered cameras for ultra-flexibility. The BC1, which largely outperforms other market peers in terms of battery life, can operate well up to a year under normal conditions with one single full charge, thanks to its 12900mAh rechargeable battery.

"We are fully aware that in Europe, smart living is not only an option but a rising necessity. More and more consumers are looking for best-in-class products for easier, safer homes, and are always intrigued by how high technologies really benefit their daily lives," said Alexandre Raguenet, Sales Director of EZVIZ France. "In 2021, we have strategized it as a priority to further complete our product portfolio, and bring AI capacities to the whole camera range."

Built-in AI algorithm for human detection, color night vision, high image resolution up to 4MP, high video compression efficiency under H.265 – these are just few of the exciting technologies featured across the products. Here is more information how the new products meet users' expectation for industry-leading smart home gadgets:

C8C outdoor pan/tilt camera: An all-in-one camera that records, detects, and deters effectively in the face of property security needs. Designed to overcome challenges in outdoor surveillance and protection, the C8C boasts powerful features including panoramic monitoring, AI-powered human shape detection, color night vision, and event-triggered active defense.

C6W indoor pan/tilt camera: A smart orb that harmonizes with modern décor with its pleasant look while delivering powerful, panoramic monitoring. The C6W can automatically zoom in up to 4 times to capture details when motions are detected. To filter out irrelevant alerts, the auto-zoom tracking can also be set to "human tracking only."

BC1 battery-powered camera kit: A breakthrough product designed for simple placement in anywhere at any time. The BC1 camera, coupled with a base station, guarantees super long usage with one single battery charge. It also inherits EZVIZ's core technologies in color night vision, two-way talk, active defense and more.

C3W Pro outdoor camera with color night vision: An AI-powered upgrader to the best-selling C3W, and an endeavor to expand EZVIZ's beloved C3 outdoor series. The C3W Pro is equipped with multiple enhancements in late-night monitoring, alert accuracy and video quality. It provides human detection supported by built-in AI algorithm, and color night vision for colored imaging even at dark night.

C6CN Pro indoor pan/tilt camera: A must-have to boost indoor safety at every level. It enhances alert accuracy with advanced AI, and improves image clarity under all circumstances through upgrades on both hardware and software – it is equipped with starlight lens for low-light monitoring, as well as true-WDR technology to better balance out image over-exposure.

The product availability may vary across regions and countries. Please contact a local EZVIZ representative for detailed information.

