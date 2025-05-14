EZVIZ' s award-winning RS20 Max honored: A visionary leap in smart home cleaning recognized by the prestigious German Innovation Awards

HOOFDDORP, Netherlands, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EZVIZ, a global leader in smart home technology, proudly unveils the RS20 Max, a next-generation 2-in-1 robot vacuum and mop combo that redefines smart cleaning. Crowned a winner at the prestigious German Innovation Awards, the RS20 Max stands as a testament to EZVIZ' s unwavering commitment to product innovation and user-centric design. Blending AI-driven automation, advanced cleaning performance, and an all-in-one base station, it sets a new standard for whole-home smart cleaning solutions.

The German Innovation Awards are among the most esteemed honors in international technology communities, recognizing products that break new ground and deliver tangible value to users. Chosen from over 520 entries across 23 countries, EZVIZ' s RS20 Max was lauded by a distinguished interdisciplinary jury for its trailblazing AI automation and outstanding functionality, affirming EZVIZ's position at the forefront of smart home innovation.

"EZVIZ is betting on a future where cleaning is a brand new part of a smarter lifestyle," said Kimi Zhou, product manager of smart cleaning at EZVIZ. "With the RS20 Max, you get a self-sufficient partner in your home so you can spend less time doing chores and more time living."

Traditional robot vacuums often miss stains or get stuck around furniture. The RS20 Max eliminates these frustrations with omni-dimensional spatial information processing powered by an AI RGB camera, LDS navigation and structured light. It recognizes 108 types of objects and navigates around obstacles with ease. More impressively, it detects liquid and sticky stains, something most robots overlook. Once the RS20 Max spots dirty areas, it lifts its brushes, boosts water flow, and re-mops up to three times to ensure a deep clean. With dynamic task adjustments and hands-free automation, the RS20 Max adapts in real time for optimal cleaning every time.

Power meets precision in its 13,000 Pa suction, delivering exceptional results from high-pile carpets to grooved hard floors. The patented 3-in-1 CutFree brush tackles tangled hair and hidden dust without clogging. Paired with dual rotating mop pads spinning at 180 RPM, it scrubs more thoroughly than typical mops. After each session, it empties the dustbin, cleans and dries the mop pads, and refills the water tank, so the RS20 Max is always ready for the next job, with no manual effort required.

