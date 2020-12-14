Eze Castle Integration Announces CEO Transition as they Celebrate 25 Years in Business

"After a year of uncertainty for many, we close 2020 stronger than ever. We have continued to transform our business and increase value for our clients through innovation and collaboration. By bringing together three companies through acquisition and launching our new Digital Transformation Services and CIO Advisory Services we couldn't be in a better spot for our future," said John Cahaly, CEO, Eze Castle Integration. "While my role is changing, my commitment and involvement in Eze Castle Integration will not waiver, I will remain an evangelist for both Eze Castle Integration and our clients. The opportunity ahead is immense, and Eze Castle Integration could not have a better leader for our future."

"David is a proven leader with deep expertise about our business, clients, employees and industry. Behind his leadership is passion, selflessness and true commitment to success and growth. His vision for this company starts with the linkage between engaged and committed employees, customer loyalty and the impact that we have. On behalf of the board, we could not be more confident in our decision for the future of Eze Castle Integration's leadership," Cahaly continued.

"Eze Castle Integration not only built an industry, but then revolutionized it. I am honored to lead such an influential company into our next phase of growth," said Andrade. "We enter 2021 with a global team of nearly 1,000 employees ready to innovate and transform our clients' technology and business needs. This past year has showcased our true potential and ability to deliver unmatched solutions and services, and the future is full of opportunity."

Andrade will be the second CEO in Eze Castle Integration's history and will transition into the role January 1, 2021. He is a proven executive leader with deep expertise in building strategic organizations with a focus on customer success, engagement and innovative product and service growth. Andrade spent 12 successful years at Eze Castle Integration before moving to eFront in 2016 to transform their service and account management organizations. He returned to Eze Castle Integration in 2019 to assume the role of Chief Customer Officer. Over the past year as Chief Customer Officer, Andrade, transformed our service delivery and built a powerful team that will continue to support him in his new role.

About Eze Castle Integration

Eze Castle Integration is a global leader in end-to-end technology solutions to financial and professional services industries. We enable over 800 organizations around the world to reach new performance levels through innovative technology and business transformations. Learn more at www.eci.com.

