Eze Castle Integration Acquires Alphaserve Technologies, Bringing Together Global Innovators of Technology Solutions for the Financial and Professional Services Industries

BOSTON, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eze Castle Integration, a portfolio company of private equity investment firm H.I.G. Capital (H.I.G.) and a global leader in technology solutions, today announced the acquisition of Alphaserve Technologies, a provider of infrastructure technology and digital IT services. The addition of Alphaserve broadens Eze Castle's product offering and strengthens its ability to service clients with innovative and robust technology. The combination of the two firms solidifies Eze Castle's position as a leader in end-to-end technology solutions for the financial and professional services industries.

"Eze Castle's acquisition of Alphaserve furthers our ability to transform our clients' businesses, extends our global reach and deepens our talent pool," said John Cahaly, CEO of Eze Castle Integration. "We have been actively seeking opportunities that not only complement and expand our offering but also align with our corporate culture. We are truly excited to welcome Alphaserve and its team to Eze Castle Integration."

Founded in 2010, Alphaserve is a global provider of managed infrastructure and digital IT services to clients in the financial and professional services verticals. Alphaserve's offering focuses on emerging digital technology solutions, including security, automation, application development and infrastructure technologies. Alphaserve is known for guiding clients through their digital transformations with premier client service and strategic solutions.

"This acquisition will greatly benefit the firms we have long served. Together, Eze Castle and Alphaserve will strengthen the solutions, product expertise, and world-class service available to clients around the globe, and deepen our ability to solve their greatest business challenges," said Belal Boustanji, CEO of Alphaserve Technologies.

"When H.I.G. decided to partner with Eze Castle Integration, we were confident we could help the company execute on its strategic growth plans by investing in innovative business processes and pursuing an acquisition strategy. We are incredibly excited to see this strategy come to fruition. Alphaserve brings great people, innovative delivery models, broad product and service capabilities, and high-impact solutions to similar and expansive end markets for Eze Castle," said Todd Ofenloch, H.I.G. Managing Director and Eze Castle board member.

King & Spalding served as legal counsel on the transaction. Leonis Partners acted as advisor to Alphaserve Technologies.

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global private equity and alternative assets investment firm with $37 billion of equity capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Atlanta in the U.S., as well as international affiliate offices in London, Hamburg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to small and mid-sized companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/ value-added approach. Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 300 companies worldwide. The firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $30 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at www.higcapital.com.

About Eze Castle Integration

Eze Castle Integration is a global leader in end-to-end technology solutions to financial and professional services industries. We allow 800 forward-thinking organizations around the world to reach new performance levels through innovative technology solutions that drive business transformation. Learn more at www.eci.com.

* Based on total capital commitments to funds managed by H.I.G. Capital and its affiliates.

